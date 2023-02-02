Ethan Wilson Joins Stateside Associates as Vice President of State Issues

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stateside Associates, the largest state and local government affairs firm, is excited to announce that Ethan Wilson has joined the firm as Vice President of State Issues, a newly-created role.

Ethan WilsonVice President of State IssuesStateside Associates (PRNewswire)

"Ethan brings another level of state engagement experience, savviness and a deep network of public official connections to Stateside's growing state advocacy team," said Michael Behm, Co-Chief Executive Officer. "His issue knowledge, advocacy experience and intuitive understanding of state processes and lobbying just bring so many more capabilities to the Stateside Team and solidify our leadership position in this crowded government affairs market."

Wilson comes into the role with a strong government relations consulting background and will begin supporting a range of Stateside clients across various industries, including banking, health care, technology, and transportation, providing advocacy advice, directly engaging legislative and regulatory matters on behalf of clients and leveraging his network of relationships to support Stateside clients and inform those activities of the firm.

"I am beyond excited to join the fabulous team at Stateside," stated Wilson. "I bring with me a passion for intelligent policy created through robust advocacy and two primary objectives: building and implementing world-class government affairs for our clients and developing novel solutions to complex legislative and regulatory problems."

"Ethan will be instrumental to our leadership team as we look to enhance and grow our multistate strategies on complex state policy issues," added Mark Anderson, Co-Chief Executive Officer.

Most recently, Wilson helped lead the multistate advocacy and engagement practice at CATALYST, a government affairs firm based in Kansas City, MO, where he served as Counsel. Prior to CATALYST, Wilson served as Senior Legal Counsel and Government Relations Manager at Turo, Inc., an American peer-to-peer carsharing company. At Turo, he helped assemble a bipartisan coalition at the National Council of Insurance Legislators (NCOIL) to create and drive to adopt NCOIL's Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing Program Model Act, which is now enacted in more than sixteen states. Wilson also spent four years at the National Conference of State Legislature (NCSL) as Director of NCSL's Communications, Financial Services and Interstate Commerce Committee.

Wilson currently serves on the NCSL Foundation Board of Directors. He graduated Cum Laude from the University of California, Davis, and received his J.D. from the University of Denver College of Law. He is licensed to practice law in Colorado and New York.

About Stateside Associates

Stateside Associates is the leader in state and local government affairs. With its client first approach, Stateside Associates offers a full-service suite of state and local government relations services including strategic planning, direct advocacy, innovative issue monitoring, lobbying referral, public sector sales support, and engaging with public officials, state and local officials Groups and grass tops strategies.

Stateside Associates' employees and partners include experienced issue managers, former state legislative staff members, and regulatory attorneys. Since its founding in 1988, Stateside Associates has been championing companies, government and non-profit clients, and trade associations from all diverse industries across the 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit www.Stateside.com.

Contact:

Jennifer Whitney, Director, Marketing and Communications

Phone: (571) 895-5005

Email: jmw@stateside.com

Stateside Associates is the leader in state and local government affairs. With its client first approach, Stateside Associates offers a full-service suite of state and local government relations services including strategic planning, direct advocacy, innovative issue monitoring, lobbying referral, public sector sales support, and engaging with public officials, state and local officials Groups and grass tops strategies. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stateside Associates