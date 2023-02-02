Bio-Oil® Celebrates Body Confidence Through Body Positivity Month Campaign

The Body Care Brand Champions People to Love Their Marks While Caring for Their Skin

CINCINNATI, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Oil, the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for stretch marks, launches a month-long campaign in celebration of February's Body Positivity Month to encourage self-love, promote body confidence, and highlight the role that Bio-Oil plays in helping people to love their marks.

Bio-Oil Models (PRNewswire)

Throughout Body Positivity Month, Bio-Oil is partnering with a diverse roster of social media influencers to share how they view and take care of their bodies – and the strength they represent – on TikTok and Instagram. Influencer partners represent unique individual journeys where Bio-Oil helps them embrace their marks, from stretch marks due to pregnancy, to scars from surgical procedures. Their social reach will serve as a resource to help empower their followers to learn to love the skin that they're in, while also educating them about the power of Bio-Oil.

This campaign expands on Bio-Oil's #LoveYourMarks campaign launched in 2019. #LoveYourMarks aims to rewrite the conversation on what it means to have beautiful skin and encourage people to embrace their marks through practiced self-care. Existing scars and stretch marks will never fully disappear, but Bio-Oil inspires people to celebrate their marks and the journeys they represent with good skincare that will keep skin healthy, hydrated, and nourished.

To reinforce the brand's commitment to the body confidence movement, Bio-Oil is donating to The Body Positive, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ending the harmful consequences of negative body image in teens and young adults. Bio-Oil's donation will fund the development of their K-8th grade curriculum, designed to help people develop a healthy relationship with their bodies earlier in life. For more information, visit www.thebodypositive.org.

Bio-Oil Skincare Oils can be used to help reduce the appearance of stretch marks, scars, and other marks due to surgery, injury, acne, aging, pregnancy tattooing, and more. For more information on Bio-Oil's portfolio of skin-loving products, visit www.shopbiooil.com .

Follow Bio-Oil's Instagram and TikTok all month long to catch content for Body Positivity Month.

#BioOilUSA #BioOil #LoveYourSkin #LoveYourMarks #GlowingSkin #BodyPositivityMonth

About Bio-Oil®

Bio-Oil® is best known for the multi-use skincare oil that is clinically proven to help improve the appearance of scars, stretch marks and uneven skin tone. Developed in South Africa in 1987, Bio-Oil has won over 400 skincare awards and has become the #1 dermatologist recommended brand for stretch marks in the US.

CONTACT: nmillett@lippetaylor.com

Bio-Oil Model (PRNewswire)

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Original (PRNewswire)

Bio-Oil Skincare Oil Natural (PRNewswire)

Bio-Oil Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bio-Oil