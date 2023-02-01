PARIVEDA BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPOINTS MARGARET ROGERS AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pariveda Solutions, Inc., a leading consulting firm specializing in solving complex business and technology problems, announced its Board of Directors appointed Margaret Rogers as Chief Executive Officer. Rogers most recently served as leader of Pariveda's Delivery Excellence team and has passionately energized many operational and client-facing roles at Pariveda for the past eight years. As CEO, Rogers will report directly to Pariveda's Board of Directors. The board's appointment immediately activates the succession transition plan; Rogers' effective start date as CEO will be mid-2023.

Chairperson of Pariveda's Board of Directors Ed Fikse said, "We've been planning succession for a new CEO for several years and selected Margaret Rogers based on a variety of factors, including a strong vision for our firm, alignment with our mission and values, and the ability to enhance our culture. We are grateful to Bruce Ballengee for founding Pariveda in 2003 and leading our firm for two decades, astutely growing while retaining its purpose and mission to develop people towards their highest potential by solving our clients' most pressing business and technology problems."

"I am honored, humbled, and grateful to be selected to lead Pariveda and continue our journey together," Margaret Rogers said. "Pariveda puts people at the center of our business model by growing them towards their highest potential, which benefits our clients through high-value delivery. Our company is designed to be resilient and adaptive, making us uniquely qualified to solve the most complex and chaotic challenges our clients will face in the coming years. We will continue diversifying our services through our talented and innovative people, partners, and customers while staying true to our mission and values."

"I am delighted our board selected Margaret as our new CEO, reinforcing our human-centric culture," said Bruce Ballengee, Pariveda founder and outgoing CEO. "I look forward to Margaret's people-first, human-centered leadership approach, keeping our mission and purpose at the center of all we do. Margaret is a phenomenal executive leader who will bring tremendous value to our organization from day one as our CEO."

Ballengee will remain with Pariveda in various supporting roles, including serving on the board. Rogers and Ballengee will work together over the coming months to ensure a smooth and successful transition.

About Margaret Rogers

Previously, Margaret Rogers led Pariveda's enterprise-wide Delivery Excellence team. Rogers also led Pariveda's New York Office as Managing Vice President and several other operational roles in Rogers' first eight years at the firm. Rogers has over 25 years of experience in digital consulting services, customer experience, and a passion for coaching organizations through their digital transformations. Before joining Pariveda, Rogers worked in a variety of digital firms and led multi-department digital transformations, user research, new product design, and product builds for clients. Rogers' experience spans non-profit, retail, media/telecom, automotive, gaming, and manufacturing, re-purposing applications for other industries. Rogers also founded a consulting services firm focused on web design and content management.

About Pariveda Solutions, Inc.

Established in 2003 by Bruce Ballengee, Pariveda is a consulting firm solving complex business and technology problems by aligning our human-centric focus with our clients' missions. As an employee-owned company, our people are naturally curious, driven individuals comfortable with complexity. We are invested in helping our clients identify, architect, and develop custom technology and business solutions to help their organizations succeed now and into the future. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, we live and work in major cities across North America. To learn more about how we develop custom solutions to help organizations succeed, visit our website: www.parivedasolutions.com.

