NICK THE GREEK CELEBRATES OPENING OF 50TH RESTAURANT WITH NEW LOCATION IN NORTHERN CALIFORNIA

DANVILLE, Calif., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nick the Greek , an emerging and fast growing, fast casual restaurant franchisor, celebrated the opening of its fiftieth location in Danville, Calif. on January 27, 2023. Located at 121 Hartz Ave., the milestone opening solidifies the successful growth and demand for the franchisor across the U.S.

In December 2022, Nick the Greek announced the sale of its controlling interest to strategic investor and mega franschisee Anil Yadav's YTG Enterprises LLC. In 2023, Nick the Greek is slated to open approximately 30 new locations across the U.S., including restaurants in College Station, Tex., Phoenix, Ariz. and Kansas City, Kansas over the next 30 days.



"The opening of our fiftieth location is a tremendous milestone for Nick the Greek," said Nick the Greek co-founder and president Nick Tsigaris "We are thrilled for what's in store for the brand in 2023 and we are so grateful for the on-going interest and enquiries from potential franchisees across the country. We look forward to continuing to share our love for Greek cuisine with guests across the U.S."

Nick the Greek was born after one of three close-knit cousins, "Baby" Nick Tsigaris, traveled home from a trip to Greece and realized that there was nowhere close to home within the U.S. that produced quality gyros. As second-generation restaurateurs, "Baby" Nick and his two cousins, "Big" Nick Tsigaris and "Little" Nick Tsigaris, decided to start their own modern restaurant concept – thus Nick the Greek was created. Nick the Greek is acclaimed for its souvlaki and signature gyros, and currently operates locations throughout California, Nevada and Kansas.

Nick the Greek is a Greek street-food concept that was founded by three cousins – "Big" Nick Tsigaris, President; "Little" Nick Tsigaris, CDO; and "Baby" Nick Tsigaris, CMO, who, following Greek tradition, are all named after their grandfather, and their longtime, close friend Komiel Mohsenzadegan, COO. Nick the Greek sells delicious, authentic quick serve Greek dishes including gyros, souvlaki (skewers), salads and desserts. For more information, visit NickTheGreek.com .

Anil Yadav is the largest franchisee of Jack in the Box, the largest domestic franchisee of TGI Fridays, and holds a significant ownership stake in the global TGI Fridays franchisor. He is one of the largest franchisees of Denny's and the owner of the popular Texas-based Tex-Mex chain, Taco Cabana.

