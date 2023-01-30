DANA POINT, Calif., January 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Point Festival of Whales presents Concerts on the Cliff, a special Ladies Night event featuring artists Sheena Easton and Taylor Dayne. The concert will take place at Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa on Saturday, March 4, 2023, in conjunction with Bobby Dee Presents.

Sheena Easton is a six-time Grammy nominee and a two-time Grammy Award winner, winning Best New Artist in 1982 and Best Mexican-American Performance in 1985, for her duet with Luis Miguel on the song "Me Gustas Tal Como Eres". She has received five US Gold albums and one US Platinum album. She has recorded 15 studio albums, released 45 singles total worldwide, and had 20 consecutive US singles, including 15 US Top 40 singles, seven US Top Tens, and one US #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 between 1981 and 1991. She had 25 top 40 hits internationally.

Taylor Dayne is an American pop icon. With a career spanning three decades, Taylor's

groundbreaking debut single "Tell It To My Heart" turned her into an overnight international star. She followed the smash hit with seventeen Top 20 singles over the course of her

three-decade career, including Number Ones "Love Will Lead You Back" "Prove Your Love" and "I'll Always Love You." Taylor has sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, earned three GRAMMY nominations, an American Music Award, multiple New York Music Awards, received New York Music Hall of Fame honors and ranked as the Number 18 Female Dance artist of all time by Rolling Stone magazine.

Early bird general admission tickets start at $49. VIP tickets start at $100, which include reserved parking, express entry, access to the VIP lounge, and a laminated credential. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3, 2023, at 10 am PT.

About the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa

Set high on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the AAA Four Diamond Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa makes the most of its ocean view location, overlooking the California Coastline and Dana Point Harbor, offering 2,500 yacht slips. The picturesque red-roofed Victorian-style resort appeals to both business and leisure travelers who enjoy commanding views of vast white beaches, glorious sunsets and the area's quaint seaport village. Featuring 378 beautifully appointed guest rooms, including 17 deluxe suites; the pristine accommodations at the Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa comfortably blend coastal elegance and a sunny décor that reflects the spirit of Dana Point. Guests visiting for leisure can enjoy the two heated swimming pools with ocean views along with the 14,000-square-foot Spa at Laguna Cliffs that embraces the relaxed essence of Orange County with specialty massages, facials and body treatments in its beautifully appointed ten treatment rooms. While on business, guests can sneak in a round of golf at one of five local courses in between meetings in the more than 50,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor meeting space.

