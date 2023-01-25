First day of trading in Sedana Medical's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedana Medical AB (publ) (the "Company" or "Sedana Medical") announced on 19 January 2023 that Nasdaq Stockholm's listing committee had resolved to approve the Company's application for admission to trading of the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (the "Listing Change"). Today, 25 January 2023, trading in the Company's shares on Nasdaq Stockholm commences.

"Over the last years, Sedana Medical has grown into a global company, improving lives of mechanically ventilated intensive care patients in more than 40 countries. Now we are taking another important step in our growth journey as we transition from Nasdaq First North Growth Market to Nasdaq Stockholm, the Main Market. We consider moving to a regulated market to be a stamp of quality that reflects the maturity of the company, and we expect this to further benefit our access to the Swedish and international capital markets and broadening the company's shareholder base", says Johannes Doll, President and CEO of Sedana Medical.

The Company's shares will continue to trade under the ticker SEDANA and ISIN code SE0015988373. The Company's shareholders are not required to take any actions due to the Listing Change.

For complete information regarding the listing on Nasdaq Stockholm, please refer to the prospectus that has been prepared by Sedana Medical (only in Swedish) and approved by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority. The prospectus is published on Sedana Medical's website (www.sedanamedical.se) and is also available on the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority's website.

Advisers

Pareto Securities AB and Advokatfirman Lindahl KB are Sedana Medical's financial and legal advisers respectively, in connection with the Listing Change.

For additional information, please contact:

Johannes Doll, CEO, +46 76 303 66 66

Johan Spetz, CFO, +46 730 36 37 89

ir@sedanamedical.com

About Sedana Medical

Sedana Medical AB (publ) is a pioneer medtech and pharmaceutical company focused on inhaled sedation to improve the patient's life during and beyond sedation. Through the combined strengths of the medical device Sedaconda ACD and the pharmaceutical Sedaconda (isoflurane), Sedana Medical provides inhaled sedation for mechanically ventilated patients in intensive care.

Sedana Medical has direct sales in Benelux, France, Germany, Great Britain, the Nordics, and Spain. In other parts of Europe as well as in Asia, Australia, Canada, and South- and Central America, the company works with external distributors.

Sedana Medical was founded in 2005, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (SEDANA) and headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15764/3702787/1802004.pdf PR EN Sedana Medical First Day of Trading

View original content:

SOURCE Sedana Medical