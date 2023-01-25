ARHAUS INTRODUCES SPRING 2023 COLLECTION

A culmination of more than three decades spent traveling the globe, Arhaus' newest introductions represent the tales, treasures, and artisan craft which aim to inspire endlessly

BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arhaus (NASDAQ: ARHS), a leader in artisan-crafted and responsibly sourced home furnishings debuts today its Spring 2023 Collection , 'A World of Discovery.' A reflection of over 35 years of world travels, the brand introduces an abundance of new creations through personal stories of global journeys and the exceptional craftsmanship uncovered along the way. The complete collection is now available online at Arhaus.com and in more than 80 Arhaus showrooms nationwide.

"Since opening Arhaus' first store in 1986, we've sought inspiration from corners near and far across our ever-changing world. From the natural beauty of the outdoors to the impeccable artistry found in classic, European architecture and one-of-a-kind antiques, our explorations have always informed our exceptional designs and quality," said John Reed, Arhaus Co-Founder and CEO. "'A World of Discovery' is a celebration of our ongoing pursuit to broaden our global perspective and underscore the remarkable craftsmanship behind our heirloom quality pieces."

Arhaus' Spring Collection is a trove of new offerings and statement pieces with their own artful intention and unique stories from every corner of the globe. The new Polanco Collection offers an organic statement to any setting by way of mosaic-like surfaces achieved from locally salvaged, oyster-cut Mexican ash trees and fragments of European ash that are hand-arranged by artisans in Mexico, while the new Condesa Collection achieves stunning dimension through hand-carved hardwood sealed with a burl wood veneer, resulting in a dynamic mixed-finish masterpiece. Introductions designed with indoor and outdoor versatility usher in the warmer months ahead, such as the Cruz Outdoor Dining Table with its cylindrical, contemporary silhouette crafted from locally sourced marble in Indonesia.

'A World of Discovery' also expands Arhaus' array of seating with new and inviting designs handcrafted by upholstery artisans in North Carolina. Notable highlights include curved settees, ottomans, and chairs from the Penny and Ryles Collections which present a range of solutions for compact spaces and the Prescott Sofa, as comfortable as it is stylish thanks to gently sloped arms and expertly upholstered cushions. Favorite silhouettes such as Fresno and Kipton are also reimagined this season in new, velvety-soft Nubuck Leather upholstery, elevating classic styles from the brand with sumptuous texture and incredible durability. For elegantly modern flair, the Como Italian Fabric Collection adds deep dimension through bouclés, chenilles and heavy basket weaves that enhance the silhouettes of the Andes Bed, Fresno Swivel Chair and Giles Chair.

Natural materials continue to shine through Arhaus' home accents this season with bowls , vases , and baskets made from teak and mango wood which reflect the authentic beauty of the world. New throws and rugs are also introduced in an array of elegant textures and versatile designs made to last, along with an exclusive-to-Arhaus curated assortment of art and decorative pillows from artist Dawn Sweitzer , inspired by her extensive European travels.

Additional Arhaus introductions and expanded collections this spring include:

Ilaria Collection : A classic pedestal table brought to life in stunning Italian travertine, Ilaria infuses organic beauty into any living space. With naturally varying tones and patterns, each coffee, console, and end table is unique. : A classic pedestal table brought to life in stunning Italian travertine, Ilaria infuses organic beauty into any living space. With naturally varying tones and patterns, each coffee, console, and end table is unique.

Rourke Chair : A slingback-style lounge chair that completes conversation areas with its chic solid wood frame, tapered legs, and flared armrests. Antiqued brass nail head details add a touch of glam while exposed hand-stitched leather straps hold a textural bouclé cushion in a crisp neutral tone to complement any décor aesthetic. : A slingback-style lounge chair that completes conversation areas with its chic solid wood frame, tapered legs, and flared armrests. Antiqued brass nail head details add a touch of glam while exposed hand-stitched leather straps hold a textural bouclé cushion in a crisp neutral tone to complement any décor aesthetic.

Violetta Dining Table : Handcrafted by artisans just outside of Florence , distinctive and classically modern Violetta combines elegant, deeply veined Italian calacatta viola marble with solid Romanian oak. : Handcrafted by artisans just outside of, distinctive and classically modern Violetta combines elegant, deeply veined Italian calacatta viola marble with solid Romanian oak.

Perth Collection: With rounded edges and a touch of asymmetry to anchor any space, this collection of dining and living pieces combines meticulous craftsmanship with clever design. Built by a family of artisans using hand-cut solid oak with veneers, every Perth piece is uniquely one of a kind. With rounded edges and a touch of asymmetry to anchor any space, this collection of dining and living pieces combines meticulous craftsmanship with clever design. Built by a family of artisans using hand-cut solid oak with veneers, everypiece is uniquely one of a kind.

Vesuvius Console Table : Angular legs support a softly rounded rectangle tabletop to create a show-stopping silhouette with luxurious natural marble designed to transform an entryway, dining, or living space. : Angular legs support a softly rounded rectangle tabletop to create a show-stopping silhouette with luxurious natural marble designed to transform an entryway, dining, or living space.

Blaine Bed : From the softly sculpted headboard and footboard to the low-slung frame and generous cushioning, Blaine celebrates iconic modern design with maximum comfort. Each piece is expertly upholstered to offer a cozy retreat among the curved edges, bringing sophistication to any suite. : From the softly sculpted headboard and footboard to the low-slung frame and generous cushioning, Blaine celebrates iconic modern design with maximum comfort. Each piece is expertly upholstered to offer a cozy retreat among the curved edges, bringing sophistication to any suite.

Mihaela Collection : Inspired by the stained interiors of red wine barrels, Mihaela is a masterfully crafted work of art. Built using hand-cut, naturally grained Romanian oak, this collection of bedroom, dining, and storage essentials present sleek silhouettes that are sure to be remembered. : Inspired by the stained interiors of red wine barrels, Mihaela is a masterfully crafted work of art. Built using hand-cut, naturally grained Romanian oak, this collection of bedroom, dining, and storage essentials present sleek silhouettes that are sure to be remembered.

New Arrivals from the Spring 2023 Collection are now available to order at Arhaus.com and Arhaus showrooms nationwide . For more inspiration and to experience 'A World of Discovery' in full, continue the journey at Arhaus.com/pages/catalogs.

About Arhaus

Founded in 1986, Arhaus is a rapidly growing lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. Through a differentiated proprietary model that directly designs and sources products from leading manufacturers and artisans around the world, Arhaus offers an exclusive assortment of heirloom quality products that are sustainably sourced, lovingly made, and built to last. With more than 80 showroom and design center locations across the United States, a team of interior designers providing complimentary in-home design services, and robust online and ecommerce capabilities, Arhaus is known for innovative design, responsible sourcing, and client-first service. For more information, please visit www.arhaus.com .

