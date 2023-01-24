Metagenics Names Gavin Lindberg as CFO

Lindberg Brings Decades of Experience Driving Global Brand Growth to

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, Inc. ("Metagenics" or the "Company"), a leading global nutritional supplement company, today announced that it named Gavin J. Lindberg as Chief Financial Officer, effective January 17. Mr. Lindberg brings more than 25 years of financial leadership, along with deep experience driving international consumer brand growth, to this newly created position. Metagenics is a portfolio company of Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm.

Founded in 1983 and based in Aliso Viejo, CA with facilities in North America, Europe, and Australia, Metagenics creates clinically proven and science-based programs and products to support good health. For over 35 years, Metagenics has partnered with healthcare practitioners who recommend its nutritional products to support their patients' health with measurable results.

Metagenics CEO Brent Eck said, "We welcome Gavin to our Company. His success leading international teams and his proven ability to drive sustained and profitable growth for brands will be invaluable as we continue to develop new products, enter new markets, and invest for the future through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions."

Mr. Lindberg spent the bulk of his career at Nike, Inc., in a variety of senior finance positions, culminating in VP, CFO, Product Innovation & Brand. In that role, he led financial planning and brand marketing projects to revamp business models across the Nike, Converse and Jordan brands. During his career at Nike, Mr. Lindberg led teams across CFO roles in Japan, Greater China and EMEA. Immediately prior to joining Metagenics, he spent one year as CFO at JustFoodForDogs, a maker of fresh food for dogs, where he negotiated omni-channel marketplace partnerships and implemented new ERP systems and accounting processes. Mr. Lindberg holds a B.A. in Finance from the University of Oregon and an MBA from the University of Portland.

Ryan Fagan, Managing Director in Gryphon's Consumer Group, commented, "We couldn't be more pleased with the accomplishments the Metagenics team has made during the first year of our partnership. Over the past year, the Company acquired U.K. supplements retailer NutriAdvanced and was certified as a global B Corporation, signifying that it meets the highest standards of performance, accountability, and transparency. Gavin's experience driving brands will be an enormous asset as we look to take advantage of these tailwinds and continue the Company's growth."

Mr. Lindberg said, "I am excited to join such a respected leader in the health and wellness category. I look forward to working closely with Metagenics management and the Gryphon team to advance the Company's global mission of providing effective nutritional solutions recommended by healthcare professionals to help people live healthier lives."

Founded in 1983 and based in Aliso Viejo, CA with facilities in North America, Europe, and Australia, Metagenics is a leading global nutritional supplement company. With a heritage of breakthrough science, innovative products, unsurpassed quality, practitioner education, and dedicated partnerships, it is clear why Metagenics has become one of the most trusted health and wellness brands worldwide. For nearly 40 years, Metagenics has delivered high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners in their efforts to help patients achieve their health and wellness goals. For more information, visit www.metagenics.com.

Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management. As of December 31, 2021, the firm has over $9 billion of assets under management. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

