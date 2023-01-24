InventHelp Inventor Develops Brush Attachments for Reciprocating Saws (OCM-1568)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a series of brushes that can be used with any reciprocating saw for completing deep industrial cleaning tasks with little effort," said an inventor, from Cypress, Calif., "so I invented the BRUSH MUSCLE. My design enables you to scrub 600x faster than with traditional methods."

The patented invention provides an assortment of brushes for use with a reciprocating saw. In doing so, it allows for scrubbing on several different softer surfaces such as carpet, siding, ceramic, etc. As a result, it reduces physical effort and it could enhance the value of a reciprocating saw. The invention features a practical, durable and efficient design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for construction workers, maintenance workers, do-it-yourselfers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

