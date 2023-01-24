Flogistix's Methane Detection Technology Approved by State of New Mexico; Exhibiting Emission Solutions at NAPE Summit

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flogistix's methane sniffing technology has been approved by the State of New Mexico as part of the Advanced Leak and Repair Monitoring (ALARM) technology program. On November 22, the state's Energy, Minerals, and Natural Resources Department (EMNRD) approved Flogistix's sniffer 4Dv2 technology for use by oil and gas operators to detect methane leaks.

Flogistix (PRNewswire)

Flogistix's methane sniffing technology has been approved NM as part of the ALARM methane detection technology program.

The sniffer system technology was approved as part of the EMNRD's Oil Conservation Division's newly applied rules that were released on May 25, 2021. The rules were created to reduce methane emissions in New Mexico and include the ALARM technology program which allows operators the opportunity to earn credits to offset a portion of their annual total volume of lost gas. Operators are required to reduce fugitive emissions with the goal of reaching a gas capture rate of 98% by 2026.

The sniffer detection method used by Flogistix features a system that detects methane, H2S, VOC, and hydrocarbons while carried by a DJI Matrice 300 drone. Flogistix is the only company to utilize this aerial solution in the process of leak detection out of the other currently approved technologies within the program. The sniffer captures geo-referenced and time-stamped gas and particle concentrations and can detect nine gas and particle concentrations at once. The technology operates automatically using battery power and cellular connectivity to collect and share data.

"Flogistix is excited that New Mexico has approved our technology for the ALARM program," said Flogistix CEO Mims Talton. "Our technology enables operators to efficiently and effectively detect leaks, meet emission standards, and minimize their impact on the environment."

See our detection and drone technology February 1-3 at the 30th Anniversary NAPE Summit Week in Houston. Flogistix's booth number is 3119.

About Flogistix

Flogistix is not only the industry leader in vapor recovery but also offers innovative solutions for oil and gas companies looking to meet regulatory requirements and reduce their environmental impact through the reduction of methane emissions. Our AirMethane program utilizes advanced technology and expert personnel to detect and repair methane leaks, helping companies in the oil and gas industry comply with regulatory requirements and minimize their carbon footprint while safeguarding our planet. For more information, please visit www.flogistix.com.

Contact: Kristin Hincke, khincke@flogistix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flogistix