Domino Data Lab Partners with TD SYNNEX to Bring Model-Driven Business to 150,000 Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Domino Data Lab , provider of the leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100, is expanding and strengthening its partner channel through a partnership with TD SYNNEX , an industry-leading, global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. Domino's enterprise MLOps platform is now available through TD SYNNEX's global technology distribution and aggregation services to help enterprises in more than 100 countries scale data science quickly and with ease.

A recent industry survey found that 37% of companies rank data science, ML and AI as the single most important factor for growth, yet nearly as many (27%) say access to appropriate data science tools and methods is their most significant challenge to scaling it. By leveraging Domino along with complementary partner solutions, TD SYNNEX partners and customers can deliver data science teams these required resources—such as access to infrastructure and tooling, and past research for collaboration—to quickly build, deploy, and monitor game-changing machine learning models across the business.

"For a Global 2000 company, assembling the necessary hardware and software to scale data science can delay the development of critical new AI and ML functionality by precious weeks or even months," said Thomas Robinson, COO at Domino Data Lab. "Simplifying procurement processes via familiar partners like TD SYNNEX democratizes access to the data science tooling, storage and accelerated compute required to quickly scale machine learning for innovation across the business."

TD SYNNEX's more than 150,000 customers can now leverage technology from Domino and its technology partners to quickly begin innovating using a variety of modern AI stacks. Certifications with full-stack AI solutions like the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software suite and NetApp ONTAP AI ensure high performance and tight integration with infrastructure, pre-tested and optimized for the scale of AI resources a business might need. The result is that data scientists can streamline workflows while maximizing infrastructure utilization, innovate faster, reuse resources and collaborate more efficiently.

"TD SYNNEX is committed to uniting IT solutions that deliver business outcomes today and unlock growth for the future," said Cheryl Neal, vice president of new vendor acquisition for TD SYNNEX. "With Domino Data Lab added to our vast portfolio, we're able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings, so customers can do great things with technology."

"The most meaningful partnerships today leverage the power of AI and ML to make a direct impact on customer's bottom line," said Sid Khare, Head of Partnerships at Domino Data Lab. "Our new relationship with TD SYNNEX expands our global channel — allowing customers and prospects to deliver innovation, and unleash the power of data science to address the world's most important challenges."

About Domino Data Lab

Domino Data Lab powers model-driven businesses with its leading Enterprise MLOps platform trusted by over 20% of the Fortune 100. Domino accelerates the development and deployment of data science work while increasing collaboration and governance. With Domino, enterprises worldwide can develop better medicines, grow more productive crops, build better cars, and much more. Founded in 2013, Domino is backed by Coatue Management, Great Hill Partners, Highland Capital, Sequoia Capital and other leading investors. For more information, visit www.dominodatalab.com

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX's approximately 23,500 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

