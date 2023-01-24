CEO Coaching International Congratulates Clients and Partners Named on Real Leaders® List of 300 'Top Impact Companies of 2023'

DLP Capital, StoneAge Tools, and STS Capital Partners Join List with Tesla, REI, Patagonia, and Lego Group

MIAMI, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading executive coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to congratulate two clients and one Strategic Partner for making it onto the impressive Real Leaders® list of 300 "Top Impact Companies in 2023" from around the globe.

The clients and partners named to the list include:

DLP Capital : Ranked No. 32 overall, and No. 1 in the Real Estate category

StoneAge Tools : Ranked No. 131 overall. StoneAge Tools' CEO, Kerry Siggins , was also : Ranked No. 131 overall. StoneAge Tools' CEO,, was also featured on the cover of Real Leaders magazine

Strategic Partner STS Capital Partners: Ranked No. 111 overall, and No. 3 in the Professional/Advisory Services category

The rankings are calculated by the Real Leaders "Force for Good" score, which takes into account a company's 5-year sales growth, revenue, and B Impact Assessment (or default score).

According to the Real Leaders magazine, this is the fifth annual ranking of top impact companies, and its biggest list to date with 300 winners. The winners are "a diverse group of companies from around the world that prove that businesses can thrive and help build a better world," and include leaders such as CVS Health, Tesla, REI, and Patagonia.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for three years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 30.4% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average and a revenue CAGR of 18.6%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

