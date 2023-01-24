The Best Neck Lift In Raleigh, NC Uses Local Anesthesia For Better Recovery

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Traditionally, neck lift surgery is performed under general anesthesia. However, general anesthesia comes with several side effects and risks in addition to those associated with the surgery. Dr. Sumeet of the Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging uses local anesthesia and light sedation to keep patients comfortable and reduce the length and severity of the recovery.

Local anesthesia for a neck lift involves injections in the surgical areas and an oral sedative that keeps patients calm and lightly asleep. Unlike general anesthesia, patients can breathe on their own and are less likely to experience side effects after surgery such as nausea and vomiting.

Opting for local anesthesia also lowers the risk of surgery overall, even in higher risk patients. Since there is no need for intubation, fewer medications involved, and patients do not need to fast or majorly prep for surgery. It also requires less for your body to recover from local anesthesia than general anesthesia.

One of the major benefits of local anesthesia for patients is that it costs less. This allows Dr. Jindal to offer neck lift surgery for a lower cost than most other facial plastic surgery clinics in Raleigh, NC. The cost of a neck lift in Raleigh at the Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging starts at $4,900.

Dr. Jindal can also accommodate performing combined procedures under local anesthesia such as a facelift with neck lift or upper blepharoplasty and lower blepharoplasty . This revolutionary technique is making neck lift surgery safer and more accessible to patients in Raleigh, North Carolina.

About JIYA: The Jindal Institute for Youthful Aging is Raleigh's top destination for facial plastic surgeries such as facelifts, eyelid surgery, and neck lift. The practice also performs non-surgical procedures such as Botox injections, dermal fillers, chemical peels, and professionally performed skincare.

