Zurich North America announces new LPGA and PGA TOUR Golf Ambassadors

Albane Valenzuela and Sahith Theegala join Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa as Zurich Golf Ambassadors.

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zurich North America, title sponsor of the PGA TOUR's Zurich Classic of New Orleans, has named Albane Valenzuela and Sahith Theegala as the newest members of the Zurich Golf Ambassador Program. Zurich also extended its relationships with Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa, who have been Zurich Golf Ambassadors since 2013 and 2020, respectively.

"We are excited to continue our relationship with Billy and Collin and very pleased to welcome Albane and Sahith to the Zurich team," said Alban Laloum, Head of Customer Office, Distribution and Marketing at Zurich North America. "These golfers help us expand our reach in golf beyond the Zurich Classic as well as our efforts to support communities through golf."

Horschel, Morikawa and Theegala will wear the Zurich logo on their left sleeves, and Valenzuela will wear the Zurich logo on the front of her hat.

Valenzuela earned her full time LPGA card in 2020 and had a solid 2022 season with two top 10 finishes. Born in New York City and raised in Mexico City and Geneva, Switzerland, Valenzuela arrived on the golf scene at age 17. In 2016, she competed in three major championships and made the cut at the U.S. Women's Open. She represented Team Switzerland in the 2016 and 2021 Olympic Games as one of the team's youngest members. Valenzuela made an impressive name for herself as an amateur and collegiate golfer while playing at Stanford University, where she co-founded the "Alexis for Autism" charity and raised more than $300,000 for Autism Spectrum Disorder research.

"I am extremely honored to be partnering with Zurich and to be joining such an incredible roster of golf ambassadors," said Valenzuela. "As a Swiss player with global ties, I am proud to represent a company whose identity and values align with what I represent on and off the course."

Theegala made his professional debut in 2020 playing on both the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours in 24 events and making the cut in 18. His performance earned him a PGA TOUR membership for the 2020-2021 season. In 2021, Theegala earned five top 10 finishes. Off to a strong start in the 2022-2023 season, he earned his first win at the QBE Shootout in December and placed second at The RSM Classic, fifth at the ZOZO Championship and sixth at the Fortinet Championship. Theegala was a four-year member the Pepperdine University golf team, where he collected four individual tournament titles and was the leading college golfer in the United States. He is only the fifth player to receive all three of the top golfer awards in one season: The Fred Haskins Award, the Ben Hogan Award and the Jack Nicklaus Award.

Theegala also expressed his excitement to join the Zurich team. "I'm thrilled to be joining Zurich as member of their golf ambassador roster," he said. "The past year as a professional has given me a lot of confidence in my game and now teaming up with a company like Zurich, a strong PGA TOUR partner and leader in the insurance community, it really makes me excited for what's next. I feel very fortunate to have business leaders like the ones I've met at Zurich behind me on and off the course."

Horschel is a seven-time PGA TOUR winner. He won the Zurich Classic of New Orleans as an individual in 2013 and as part of a team in 2018. Horschel was crowned the 2014 FedExCup Champion and has 47 career top 10 finishes.

Morikawa has secured five PGA TOUR wins including two majors — The PGA Championship and The Open Championship. He was not only the first player to win two different majors in his first attempt, but he is one of only eight players since 1920 to win multiple majors before the age of 25.

