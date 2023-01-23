U.S. Army Awards Epirus $66.1M Contract for Leonidas™ Directed Energy System

Company selected for U.S. Army's Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program

Prototyping contract with the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) solidifies high-power microwave (HPM) as an effective short-range air defense solution against swarming unmanned aerial systems (UAS).

As part of the contract, Epirus will rapidly deliver several prototype systems of Leonidas, a proven HPM counter-swarm capability.

Leonidas was engineered, tested and validated in unprecedented timeframes for air defense systems, keeping pace with the strategic priorities of the DoD's rapid prototyping efforts.

Leonidas' software-weaponeering capabilities enable the continued maturation of the technology to achieve lethality against a broad range of UAS and other threats.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epirus, a high-growth technology company, announced today a $66.1 million contract award from the U.S. Army's Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) in support of the Indirect Fire Protection Capability-High-Power Microwave Program.

As part of the Other Transaction Authority, Epirus collaborates with the RCCTO to rapidly deliver several prototype systems of Leonidas for $66.1 million in 2023 with options to acquire additional support services. Epirus plans to deliver and support prototypes of integrated HPM capability and, as part of the contract's design, work with the RCCTO to transition Leonidas into a future program of record after successful demonstration of the prototypes.

"Time and time again, we've seen that current air defense systems are ill-equipped to tackle the threat of autonomous drone swarms. This contract with the RCCTO brings new counter-swarm capability to the UAS fight with our cost-effective, modular and upgradable Leonidas systems," said Ken Bedingfield, Chief Executive Officer, Epirus. "As the threat environment continues to evolve, so, too, will our capabilities, ensuring the U.S. Army is equipped with effective countermeasures to near-term and over-the-horizon electronic threats for decades to come."

Epirus' Leonidas counter-electronics system demonstrated lethality against a broad range of UAS and electronic systems and achieved swarm defeat at multiple U.S. Government-sponsored test events, outperforming six down-selected systems. The latest iteration of Leonidas was introduced by the company in April 2022.

The company's innovative, software-defined approach to HPM enables upgradable lethality through simple software-based updates to deployed systems that advance the U.S. Army's modernization efforts to meet current and future challenges. Leonidas also features an open system architecture to facilitate integration with the Joint Force's existing and future command-and-control networks.

Epirus privately funded the research, development and validation of its systems – bringing its fourth generation HPM system to life in an unprecedented timeframe. Today's contract award is a significant step towards bridging the long-established gap between industry innovation and the conventional norms of defense technology procurement. Epirus' agile technology roadmap and unique rapid prototyping abilities allow the company to move at the speed of commercial technology development to equip our warfighters with cutting-edge weapons systems today to defend against the threats of tomorrow.

This research funded, in part, by the U.S. Government. The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the U.S. Government.

Epirus is a technology company developing solid-state, software-defined directed energy systems that enable unprecedented counter-electronics effects and power management solutions to optimize power efficiency in defense and commercial applications. With a constant emphasis on innovation, we are redefining the future of power to bring tomorrow's capabilities to life, today. And that's just the beginning. Visit our website to learn more about our innovative approach and cutting-edge product lines.

