ONEOK to Participate in U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day

Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 4:15 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE: OKE) will participate in investor meetings at the U.S. Capital Advisors Midstream Corporate Access Day on Jan. 24, 2023, in Houston, Texas.

ONEOK's investor materials are available on ONEOK's website, www.oneok.com.

ONEOK, Inc. (pronounced ONE-OAK) (NYSE: OKE) is a leading midstream service provider and owner of one of the nation's premier natural gas liquids (NGL) systems, connecting NGL supply in the Rocky Mountain, Mid-Continent and Permian regions with key market centers and an extensive network of natural gas gathering, processing, storage and transportation assets.

ONEOK is a FORTUNE 500 company and is included in the S&P 500.

For information about ONEOK, visit the website: www.oneok.com.

For the latest news about ONEOK, find us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Analyst Contact:

Andrew Ziola


918-588-7683

Media Contact:

Brad Borror


918-588-7582

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oneok-to-participate-in-us-capital-advisors-midstream-corporate-access-day-301728423.html

SOURCE ONEOK, Inc.

