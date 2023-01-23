MRO Enhances Executive Leadership Team with Two Healthcare Technology Veteran Hires

Matt Wildman, Chief Commercial Officer, and Moliehi Weitnauer, Chief Product Officer, join MRO to help drive growth and innovation

NORRISTOWN, Pa., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MRO, Corp. (MRO), the leading clinical data exchange platform in healthcare, announced today two key additions to the executive leadership team. Matt Wildman has joined as Chief Commercial Officer and Moliehi (Mo) Weitnauer as Chief Product Officer. MRO's enhanced leadership team brings deep expertise in clinical data circulation and a shared passion to transform the clinical data exchange for providers, payers, and users of clinical data.

Weitnauer enjoys a robust skillset in product strategy and product management, having helped build product organizations for many leading companies. Most recently, she did so at Cotiviti, where she was senior vice president of corporate and product strategy, and FinThrive, where she led product management for the billing and denials management solutions portfolio.

"Clinical data exchange is a core challenge in the healthcare industry. MRO is at the epicenter of this industry challenge and is positioned to continue to bring unique enterprise clinical data exchange solutions to the market," said Weitnauer. "I'm excited to join a company with deep expertise and advanced technology in clinical data exchange and I'm looking forward to driving innovation and helping shape the portfolio of solutions into the future," she continued.

Wildman brings a wealth of experience with clinical data and technology. Prior to joining MRO, Wildman spent 20 years with Cerner Corporation in a variety of roles, including general manager of Cerner Australia, head of sales, and senior vice president of client relationships. In Wildman's new role as chief commercial officer, he is accountable for MRO's go-to-market strategies, market expansion, and creating deeper alignment with current and prospective clients.

"Healthcare providers are overwhelmed with requests for clinical data, a burden that is only increasing," said Wildman. "I'm excited to join MRO and tackle these critical industry challenges. MRO was built to handle the process of clinical data acquisition and release, freeing providers to focus on patient care. We have the solutions to lift those burdens from providers, satisfy the needs of clinical data users with efficient, secure and compliant solutions, and increase payer provider collaboration," he continued.

"Coming off a record year, we're excited about adding two exceptionally talented executives to our team to help us continue our journey to digitize and mobilize clinical data for providers and other clinical data users," said Jason Brown, CEO of MRO. "With Mo's deep product management and strategy skillset, and Matt's market expansion experience, they will help us build upon our long track record of delivering strategic value for our clients and enhance our clinical data exchange capabilities."

MRO is supported by Parthenon Capital, a leading growth oriented private equity firm focused on building franchise companies in healthcare.

About MRO

MRO, a leading clinical data exchange solutions provider, empowers healthcare organizations with proven, enterprise-wide technology and services for the secure, compliant, and efficient exchange of clinical information. As a single source technology and service provider, MRO's clinical data exchange solutions, EMR integration, and interoperable workflow tools improve clinical and financial outcomes requiring extraction and interoperability of medical records, structured and unstructured data. These solutions support enterprise-wide applications, including quality measurement and reporting, payer-provider interoperability, clinical denial audit management, clinical registries, release of information, and more. Through innovation, emerging technologies, and deep domain expertise, MRO is connecting over 200 EHR and practice management systems, extracting more than 10,200 clinical data elements, and engaging over 850 hospitals and health systems, securely, efficiently, and compliantly. For more information, visit www.mrocorp.com.

