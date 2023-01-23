LANDSEA HOMES NAMES VINCE RUFFINO NEW DIVISION PRESIDENT IN TEXAS

Longtime Texas Homebuilding Executive to Oversee Region

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder, announced today that Vince Ruffino has been named the new President for the Texas Division of the company.

"Vince is a longtime veteran of homebuilding in Texas, which will be very beneficial as our plans for this division come to fruition this year," said Mike Forsum, president and chief operating officer, Landsea Homes. "We are fortunate to have Vince's experience and expertise leading the division as we bring our best-in-class homes to the master-planned community in Kyle, where we are developing nearly 60% of the homes available. New homebuyers will have an opportunity to experience the unique lifestyle offered in one of the fastest-growing cities in Texas."

Ruffino brings nearly three decades of homebuilding experience to Landsea Homes, joining the company after most recently serving as Executive Vice President of Operations/Division President for Richmond American Homes. Previously in Texas he served as a Division Manager for Red Door Homes in Houston after spending nearly a decade as the Vice President of Construction Operations for Chesmar Homes LP. He began his career as Director of Construction for Lennar Homes in Houston.

"I am very honored and humbled about the opportunity to lead the Texas division of one of the top public homebuilders in the nation, Landsea Homes," said Ruffino. "We have a lot of exciting work ahead of us this year. With more than 900 lots in Kyle, our homes will be the first in Texas to be equipped with our High Performance Home features, which are sure to resonate well with new homebuyers."

