HISPANIC UNITY OF FLORIDA IS ONCE AGAIN PROVIDING NO-COST/FREE TAX PREPARATION SERVICES IN-PERSON THROUGHOUT VARIOUS LOCATIONS IN BROWARD COUNTY FROM JANUARY 23, 2023, TO APRIL 18, 2023

Now in its 20th year, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program is also offering a virtual version of the program available as of January 23, 2023

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF), a 40-year-old, Hollywood-based, nonprofit organization that serves diverse and multi-cultural working families from the United States and more than 30 other countries, announces that the highly successful Broward Tax Pro/VITA (Volunteer in Tax Assistance) program again is available fully IN-PERSON. The program is available in English, Spanish, Haitian-Creole and Portuguese.

Also this year, HUF is partnering with United Way, a national nonprofit that created the digital platform, Myfreetaxes.com.

Since 2003, HUF has collaborated with more than three dozen community partners to provide no-cost/free tax preparation services to thousands of qualified Broward County residents through its volunteer- and partner-driven Broward Tax Pro/(VITA) program. During the 2022 tax season, more than 2,800 Broward County families and individuals took advantage of the Broward Tax Pro/VITA program and had their income taxes prepared by certified tax professionals. More than $4.4 million was refunded to working families, and close to $600,000 in tax preparation fees were saved.

"Hispanic Unity of Florida has proudly provided the Broward Tax Pro/VITA program to our friends and neighbors in the county," said Felipe Pinzon, President and CEO of Hispanic Unity of Florida. "It is an excellent opportunity for individuals and families to get the largest refund for which they qualify and save on tax preparation fees."

To qualify for the no-cost/free program, Broward County families, or individuals, must make less than $66,000 per year. Clients who meet the requirement will have the expertise of a skilled, IRS-certified tax professional to prepare his/her tax return. Additionally, clients will be supported and assisted with any current, general tax questions in English, Spanish and Haitian-Creole, or Portuguese.

Qualified Broward County taxpayers also have the option of utilizing the virtual/online version of this program by visiting Myfreetaxes.com where they can securely upload their tax documents. For easier access, the above link is available on Broward Tax Pro website: www.Vitataxesfree.org

"We know that some people remain cautious about in-person meetings and public spaces," added Pinzon. "For this reason, HUF has partnered with United Way, to provide a virtual option for tax preparation."

About Hispanic Unity of Florida, Inc. (HUF)

Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF) was founded in 1982 by community leaders to guide newcomers to the U.S. on their journey to their American dream and to ease the acculturation process. Today, HUF is Broward County's largest 501(c) (3) dedicated to the immigrant population. With 12 programs and more than 30 services offered in three languages, this agency serves South Florida's diverse community. Since its inception, HUF has helped more than 520,000 individuals.

