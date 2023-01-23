First Option Mortgage Announces New Branch Opening

ATLANTA, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Option Mortgage is proud to announce the opening of three new branches across the country. In the last quarter of 2022, the company has extended its footprint with new locations in Tampa, FL ; El Paso, TX ; and Columbia, SC.

"I'm very excited to be growing into these new areas," said First Option Managing Partner, Alvin Shah. "While we were already licensed and doing some business here, the launch of these teams will allow us to better serve these communities with a dedicated team that is knowledgeable on their specific local needs."

First Option Mortgage is a nationally recognized Mortgage lender, licensed in 38 states and with branch locations across the U.S. The company serves borrowers throughout the nation with lending services in conventional, FHA, USDA, and VA residential home loan products.

The new Tampa office, along with the established Jacksonville team, is the company's second Florida branch. Columbia marks the company's first location in South Carolina. In addition to the established teams in Dallas and Laredo, El Paso is the third team that will be serving communities in Texas.

First Option also plans to open a branch in the Houston, TX area in early 2023.

"Mortgages are much more than numbers and rates. They are about people: families, veterans, newlyweds, retirees…" said Shah. "Purchasing a home is life-changing, which is why we're committed to every person that reaches out to us with the dream of homeownership."

About First Option Mortgage:

First Option Mortgage is dedicated to setting a standard for our consumers and industry, driven by a shared compassion, adaptability, and purpose. The people of First Option are passionate, diverse, inclusive and a people company, first. We are driven by our core values every day: Live to Adapt, Act with purpose, & Care with compassion. Headquartered in Atlanta, GA at 1100 Circle 75 Pkwy, Suite 300, 30339. Company NMLS #123411

