CSP Announces Power 20 Leaders in Labor

Sixth annual list recognizes the cream of the crop in convenience-store hiring and retention

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CSP is proud to announce its 6th annual Power 20 list of convenience retailers making a difference in their companies and for the industry. The 2023 edition of the list—dubbed Leaders in Labor—features human resources leaders who have made a difference in their stores during one of the most difficult periods for employee hiring and retention in recent memory.

"Like in other industries, there's no doubt the pandemic led many convenience-store employees to rethink their careers. These 20 industry representatives, from owners to HR directors and talent-acquisition pros, saw the challenge and did something about it," says Steve Holtz, editor-in-chief of CSP.

"They increased hourly pay. They updated benefits. They improved scheduling procedures. They invested in career-pathing."

"What was the secret? Well, that's just it: There wasn't just one thing. It was multiple small efforts that allowed these retailers to excel when others continued to struggle."

CSP's 2023 Power 20 includes:

Lorissa Martin , talent acquisition and performance manager

Dash In Food Stores/Wills Group, La Plata, Md.

Stephanie Nycum Doliveira , vice president of human resources

Sheetz, Altoona, Pa.

Laura Varn , vice president, people & culture and communications

Parkland Corp./Parkland USA , Calgary, Alberta

KeShana Braxton , talent acquisition manager

OnCue Marketing, Stillwater, Okla.

Steve Seymour , director of personnel training and development

Country Fair, Warren, Pa.

Deb Moore , vice president of human resources

Nouria Energy, Worcester, Mass.

Click here to hear a conversation with Moore.

Jocelyn Miller , manager of operations, workforce management

Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores, Oklahoma City

Riad Leilo, executive vice president of operations

The Spinx Co., Greenville, S.C.

Brad & Kelly Juliette , owners

Roy's Convenience Stores, Belgrade, Mo.

Jamie Landis and Angie Cody , Vice president of team member experience and director of inclusion, diversity, equity and awareness

Pilot Co., Knoxville, Tenn.

Nicole Kuhl , brand director

RaceTrac, Atlanta

Ashley Quint , division vice president, career pathing

Kum & Go, Des Moines, Iowa

Lonnie McQuirter , owner

36 Lyn, Minneapolis

Chuck Maggelet , CEO/chief adventure guide

Maverik Inc., Salt Lake City

Chad Frazell , chief human resources officer

Casey's General Stores, Ankeny, Iowa

Suzanne Cramer , vice president of human resources

Rutter's , York, Pa.

Jeff Daugherty , owner

Ray's Mini Mart, Muskegon, Mich.

Melanie Wilson Disney , director of human resources

Weigel's Stores Inc., Powell, Tenn.

Kevin Smartt , CEO and president

TXB Stores, Bonham, Texas

Jeff Larson , HR lead and accountant

The Convenience Group LLC, Vancouver, Wash.

Click here to read CSP's complete Power 20 report.

