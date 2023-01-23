5W Digital Named Winner in AVA Digital Awards 2023

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Digital, the in-house full-service digital agency for 5WPR, is pleased to announce its campaign for client CaratLane has been announced a Platinum Winner in the Social Media Advertising Campaign category in the AVA Digital Awards.

The team was tapped to improve the overall efficiencies and increase revenue from paid social campaigns for CaratLane, successfully increasing conversion rates and purchases from paid social campaigns, while simultaneously decreasing the costs on behalf of the client due to increased efficiencies.

"The digital team has done a tremendous job implementing and executing captivating work on behalf of the client," said 5WPR CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Receiving a platinum award for their work is an incredible way to kick off what promises to be a monumental year for the digital practice."

AVA Digital Awards is sponsored and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP). Judges look for companies and individuals whose talent exceeds a high standard of excellence and whose work serves as a benchmark for the industry. Winners were selected from over 200 categories in Audio, Video, and Web-based production.

A complete list of Platinum and Gold Winners can be found on the AVA Digital Awards website at www.avaawards.com.

About 5W Digital

5W Digital, the dedicated digital marketing division of 5W Public Relations, is a full-service digital agency based out of NYC. The agency is known for creative and strategic services including social media, influencer marketing, paid media, and search engine optimization, encompassing the entire pipeline including content creation, paid support, strategic influencer campaigns, data & analytics, and more. 5W Digital produces award-winning work, recognized by multiple MarCom Awards as well as receiving industry recognition from the PR Platinum Awards.

About 5WPR

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W was named to Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list, awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year, and brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

