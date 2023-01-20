Statement from Chris Faddis, president of Solidarity HealthShare and Brad Hahn, CEO of Solidarity HealthShare on the occasion of the 50th Annual March for Life

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "At this 50th annual March for Life, we and all of our fellow Solidarity HealthShare Members celebrate the end of Roe v. Wade. But never has this march and our commitment to life-affirming healthcare been so important. There is much work ahead of us as we seek to rebuild healthcare in America.

"A hostile administration is actively working to drive people of faith who are committed to protecting life out of the health care system altogether, and government has become a means of coercing Americans into providing or underwriting procedures to which they object. But authentic healthcare is always life-affirming and can never include abortion. We as a community stand as a reminder that protecting life at all stages and quality healthcare are complimentary." - Chris Faddis, president of Solidarity HealthShare and Brad Hahn, CEO of Solidarity HealthShare.

Solidarity HealthShare is a healthcare sharing ministry offering Members an affordable, ethical way to pay for healthcare. Based on social and moral doctrine of the Catholic Church, we protect Members' consciences by sharing the costs of life-affirming healthcare, refusing to participate in unethical medical practices. Our mission is to restore and rebuild an authentic pro-life healthcare culture that promotes the sanctity of all human life, while facilitating the sharing of our Members' medical expenses.

View original content:

SOURCE Solidarity HealthShare