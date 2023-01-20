Pittsburgh Fair to Add Fun, Subtract Stress from Families' School Searches

Free fair to feature face painting, photo booth, scavenger hunt, and more

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pittsburgh families know it's not too early to think about where they'll send their children next school year. Hundreds of community members will gather to explore local school options at the Pittsburgh School Fair on Saturday, Jan. 28 at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

The free community event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., has the dual goal of supporting families in finding the best education option for their child and celebrating the power of learning. Besides spreading information about traditional public, private, public charter, magnet, online, and homeschool options in the area, the event will feature family fun such as face painting, balloon twisting, a photo booth, live music, a scavenger hunt, and free snacks.

The event is planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states, from school fairs to landmark light-ups. In Pittsburgh, the Koppers Building and Rugby's Gulf Tower will be illuminated in red and yellow, the official colors of School Choice Week, to mark the Week.

"As a parent, I know how difficult it can be to find the right school for your child. Families are ever-changing, as are the needs of their children. We want you to have information about education options at your fingertips," said Sharon Sedlar, founder of PA Families for Education Choice. "My goal is to provide families the opportunity to see as many amazing Pittsburgh area education options and child resources as possible. Helping parents find the best educational fit for their family is our top priority."

PA Families for Education Choice is hosting this free community event. PA Families for Education Choice supports parents in the pursuit of all children, regardless of economic status or zip code, having full access to a wealth of quality education options to suit them.

The David L. Lawrence Convention Center is located at 1000 Fr. Duquesne Boulevard.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

