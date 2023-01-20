No Labels Announces Civil Rights Leader Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr. as National Co-Chair

The groundbreaking nonprofit tackling the political divides facing our nation will honor the iconic civil rights leader at a virtual event joined by Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin, among others

NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- No Labels, a national movement of Democrats, Republicans and independents working to bring America's leaders together to solve our toughest problems, will appoint civil rights leader Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, Jr., entrepreneur, NAACP Life Member and president and CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA), as a national co-chair. Dr. Chavis will join current co-chairs Senator Joe Lieberman and Governor Larry Hogan to lead the nonprofit organization that created the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus and an allied Senate group that led passage of some of the most consequential legislation of recent years, including the historic infrastructure bill in 2021.

"Dr. Chavis is the right person to help lead the No Labels movement and bridge the divides our nation faces today," said Senator Lieberman, founding chairman of No Labels. "As a champion of civil rights, he understands what it takes to move the nation beyond our divisions and disagreements. We look forward to the increased impact No Labels will have on the future of our democracy with Dr. Chavis on our team. Now is the time to come together and put our country above partisanship."

"My life's work has taught me that if we work at it, divisions can be overcome, and when we overcome divisions, we make progress," said Dr. Chavis. "I believe we need to restore bipartisanship in the American Congress. We need to restore bipartisanship at the state legislative level. We need to restore bipartisanship at the local and municipal level. Americans today are worn out with all the divisions and looking for a way forward. No Labels offers that way forward."

No Labels will honor Dr. Chavis at a virtual event on Sunday, Jan. 22 at 5 p.m. The event will include the premiere of a biographical video of Dr. Chavis' lifetime achievements as well as remarks from Senator Joe Lieberman, Governor Larry Hogan, Senator Joe Manchin, Senator Susan Collins, Senator Bill Cassidy, Representative Dusty Johnson, Founder & CEO of No Labels Nancy Jacobson and Dr. Chavis. Singer-songwriter Deborah Cox and the Howard University Choir will perform.

About No Labels

No Labels is a national movement of Democrats, Republicans and independents working to bring America's leaders together to solve our toughest problems. No Labels created the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus and an allied Senate group that led passage of some of the most consequential legislation of recent years including the historic infrastructure bill in 2021, and the CHIPS Act, a gun safety bill and a rewrite of the Electoral Count Act in 2022. To learn more about No Labels, visit NoLabels.org and follow No Labels on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

