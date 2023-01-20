Nevada State High School Celebrates School Choice Week by Providing a Better Path to Education for Nevada Families

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nevada State High School will join School Choice Week and its mission to build awareness and empower parents to make educational decisions that are the best fit for their family and students' individual needs through a weeklong series of events.

Over the course of the week, Nevada State High School will engage their student base through a variety of events, culminating with their flagship event: Bowlie Hawkins on Friday, Jan 27, 2023, at the Orleans Bowling Center.

Bowlie Hawkins, and the events leading up to it at Nevada State High School, celebrates educational freedom and reasons students and families choose the dual-credit charter school during National School Choice Week. Student bowling will be open 9-11 a.m. and noon-2 p.m.

Earlier in the week, students across Nevada State High School's nine campuses will also celebrate with a scarf giveaway, door decorating contest, virtual open house featuring a student and alumni panel, and school choice videos. Additionally, representatives from the school will host a booth at the Las Vegas School Choice Fair on Saturday, Jan. 21.

All of these festivities are planned to coincide with the celebration of National School Choice Week (Jan. 22-28, 2023), which will feature tens of thousands of school choice celebrations across all 50 states. Nevada State High School's bowling extravaganza and the Las Vegas School Choice Fair represent two of the largest celebrations in the state during the Week.

"At Nevada State High School, we believe that all students deserve access to a quality education," said Amy Spero, marketing and engagement director for the school. "That is why we offer a real college experience to our students at nine locations across the State of Nevada."

"As a public charter school, we are offering open houses during National School Choice Week for students and families to learn about how we support students academically, socially, and personally in a college environment and pay for up to five college classes per semester," said Spero. "With this information, Nevada State High School could be their next great choice!"

Nevada State High School is an early college high school for juniors and seniors that serves over 1,000 students across nine campuses in Henderson, Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, and Reno. Students take real college courses with real professors on real college and university campuses in Nevada.

The Orleans Bowling Center is located at 4500 W. Tropicana Ave.

National School Choice Week (NSCW) informs, inspires, and empowers parents to discover the K-12 education options available for their children, including traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home schooling. Every January, tens of thousands of schools, organizations, and individuals plan unique events and activities to shine a positive spotlight on effective education options in their communities. The Week is a project of the nonpartisan, nonpolitical National School Choice Awareness Foundation.

