Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Sun Pharma

Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP investigates whether Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has obtained a Fair Price in its transaction with Sun Pharma

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Concert (NASDAQ: CNCE) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Sun Pharma.

AdemiLogo (PRNewsfoto/Ademi LLP) (PRNewswire)

Click here to learn how to join the action https://www.ademilaw.com/case/concert-pharmaceuticals-inc or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Ademi LLP alleges Concert's financial outlook and prospects are excellent and yet Concert shareholders will receive only $8 per share, or $576 million in equity value. Concert stockholders will also receive a non-tradeable contingent value right (CVR) entitling holders to receive up to an additional $3.50 per share of common stock in cash, payable upon deuruxolitinib achieving certain net sales milestones within specified periods. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing bids for Concert by imposing a significant penalty if Concert accepts a superior bid. Concert insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Concert's board of directors, and whether they are (i) fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders, and (ii) obtaining a fair and reasonable price for Concert.

If you own Concert common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at gademi@ademilaw.com or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or https://www.ademilaw.com/case/concert-pharmaceuticals-inc.

We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ademi LLP