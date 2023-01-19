Geltor expands into hair care with the commercial launch of NuColl™, a biodesigned vegan collagen targeted for hair manageability and styling

- NuColl™ is a vegan collagen offering an animal-free alternative to traditional animal-derived collagens for global hair care applications
- Demonstrated product benefits include significant improvement in hair smoothness, curl definition, split end mending, frizz, and volume control
- Suitable for all hair types, best performance for textured hair
EMERYVILLE, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aligned with shifting consumer sentiments and the growing demand for vegan and cruelty-free beauty products, Geltor, the leader in biodesigned proteins, introduces NuColl™, a new vegan alternative to animal-derived collagen for global hair care applications.
Designed by Geltor for hair styling and manageability, NuColl™ improves hair smoothness, frizz and volume control, curl definition, and split end mending. Evaluated and studied across a variety of hair types, NuColl™ is considered suitable for all hair types, providing best performance on textured hair. Odorless and colorless, NuColl™ is easy to formulate in a range of hair applications and formats.
NuColl™ is manufactured using a proprietary precision fermentation process with consciously sourced, plant-based inputs. Compared to traditional marine collagen, NuColl™ delivers superior purity, quality, and consistency, with a traceable and transparent supply chain. Geltor offers commercial-scale volumes in powder form to reliably meet the demand of beauty and personal care customers of all sizes on global basis.
Biodesigned in California, USA, NuColl™ is certified Vegan, Cruelty Free, Halal, and non-GMO, as well as certified readily Biodegradable and USDA BioPreferred. NuColl™ meets strict clean beauty standards. For more information about NuColl™ and to request a sample, visit www.geltor.com/nucoll.
About Geltor
Geltor is the biodesign company behind the world's most advanced specialty protein ingredients. Through its ingredient technologies, Geltor offers best-in-class innovation that is uniquely able to respond to changing customer needs at unprecedented speed, precision, and sustainability. For more information, visit www.geltor.com.
