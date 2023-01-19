Condado Tacos announces 12 new restaurants in 2023, including opening in 8 new markets

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Condado Tacos, the award-winning taco joint, specializing in craveable tacos, fresh margaritas and tequilas with an unmatched cool vibe and atmosphere, announced 12 new restaurants will be opening in 2023, with 8 of these located in new markets. This fast-growing taco restaurant company will open new restaurants in Ballpark Village in St. Louis, MO, in Buffalo, NY, Charleston and Greenville, SC, Birmingham and Huntsville, AL, Knoxville, TN and Louisville, KY, as well as at least 4 new locations in existing markets.

Condado Tacos (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to continue our swift growth plan and to bring Condado Tacos to new cities across the US in 2023."

Condado Tacos has created its own niche as a full-service taco restaurant company and fits perfectly into the NextGen Casual category of exciting restaurant growth concepts. Craveable, preservative free, innovative tacos and fresh house made margs, combined with its speed of service and accuracy, are differentiators for both Condado's in-restaurant dining and their emerging Catering and To Go business, which has grown exponentially, over 145% year-over-year since early 2020. Condado Tacos' brand growth is backed by private equity firm The Beekman Group, who specializes in partnering with management teams who strive to become significant owners by creating meaningful value and accelerating growth initiatives.

"We are thrilled to continue our swift growth plan and to bring Condado Tacos to new cities across the US in 2023," said Chris Artinian, Condado Tacos President & Chief Executive Officer. "We offer craveable tacos, fresh margs and tequilas all at an amazing value, which we believe is the best experience you can have for $20, whether you're dining in or choosing fast, convenient pick-up or delivery, or even for our offsite catering. Condado Tacos is unmatched as the perfect blend of cool, edgy and artistic vibe combined with creative, clean, flavorful food and drinks."

Clean, preservative free, innovative tacos drive the Condado menu, and include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options, starting at $4. As a build-your-own taco concept, guests can top a variety of taco shells with their choice of proteins, toppings and sauces. The hottest selling taco suggestions are Lucy's Fire and Blue Dream, both with secret shells, and anchor a menu featuring innovative ingredients such as Korean BBQ Taco, with pulled jackfruit and tequila lime steak, and the limited time offer Fire Roasted Street Bowl and the Brussel Simmons Queso, among others. Condado features a full bar with a large assortment of 100 percent blue agave tequilas, and specialty margaritas lead by Gran Clasico and Handsome Devil.

Condado Tacos is the place to "Come As You Are" and embody that culture where all are welcome. Since day one, Condado has celebrated its communities by working with local artists to hand paint the walls of every new restaurant with one of a kind, original murals – bursting with vibrant colors, Condado characters and local history, floor to ceiling. This colorful, energetic vibe rocks at lunch, dinner and happy hour.

About Condado Tacos

Condado Tacos opened in 2014 with its first location in the Short North area next to Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio. Since its founding, the brand has grown to 39 locations in 15 markets including Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Detroit, Indianapolis, Lexington, Nashville, Pittsburgh, and Charlotte, with many new markets planned for 2023.

For more information please contact Roger Drake, roger.drake@condadotacos.com or 631-495-2676.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Condado Tacos