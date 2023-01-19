Amy's Kitchen Expands Leadership Team with New Roles -- Supply Chain, HR, Communications and Engineering

PETALUMA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amy's Kitchen, the national leader in organic and vegetarian frozen foods, announces five new leadership roles to its executive and management teams to support strategic goals and expansion, and continue to invest in its long-term vision of cooking delicious, organic meals that make lives easier. In operations, Oksana Woloszczuk joins in the newly created executive role of Chief Supply Chain Officer. Amy's welcomes Steve Kravariotis as VP of Supply Chain Planning and David Griego as Senior Director of Engineering. On the human resources and communications side, Goretti Hamlin returns to Amy's as VP of Human Resources, and Felicia Collins joins as Senior Director of Communications.

"Our business is increasingly complex with a growing workforce. With over 2,600 amazing people who produce hundreds of thousands of meals a day, we want to make sure their needs are met and we're able to source and manage a global network of organic farmers, processors, and ingredients. The new roles will help us do that," said Andy Berliner, CEO of Amy's.

Oksana Woloszczuk joins Amy's as Chief Supply Chain Officer. She is a proven leader with 30 years of experience in operations, business expansion, strategic planning, and P&L accountability. Oksana was most recently Vice President, North American Integrated Supply Chain at McCain, where she led all aspects of safety, quality, continuous improvement, supply chain and engineering for the United States and Canada. Before that she spent over 11 years with Kellogg in successive leadership positions.

Steve Kravariotis joins Amy's as VP of Supply Chain Planning with over 30 years of experience in sales and operations planning, demand planning, supply planning, scheduling, and materials planning. Steve's experience includes leadership and global roles at Avon Products, The Clorox Company, Delmonte/Big Heart Pet Brands, and Bio-Rad Laboratories.

David Griego joins Amy's as Senior Director of Engineering, bringing over 30 years of food and beverage manufacturing experience that will help the company streamline plant operations and utilize automated manufacturing systems. David's past roles include Senior Director of Engineering for Del Real Foods, VP of Engineering for Passport Foods, Director of Engineering for Ruiz Foods, and Senior Director of Engineering for Sugar Foods.

Goretti Hamlin rejoins Amy's as VP of Human Resources, overseeing the department. As a bilingual and strategic leader, she will continue to work with, and build and develop the employees at Amy's Kitchen. Goretti previously spent 16 years at Amy's leading employee-centric initiatives for the manufacturing sites.

Felicia Collins joins Amy's as Senior Director of Communications. With over 20 years of experience building and leading communications in the food, health and wellness space, Felicia brings her strategic insight to lead internal and external communications, innovation, and partnerships. Her past roles include Head of Marketing for Kiss the Ground, VP of Communications at Tyson Foods, and Senior Vice President and Group Manager at Edelman leading food clients such as Walmart and Darden Restaurants.

