Unilog Announces the Launch of Ucontrol™ -- The first Supply-Chain-as-a-Service (SCaaS) solution that turns visibility into performance

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unilog – an expert in the design and management of end-to-end supply chain solutions – the delegate partner of Sensos (originated at Sony) – the IoT and sensors champion, launches Ucontrol™ - an End-to-End revolutionary Supply-Chain-as-a-Service (SCaaS) Solution.

Ucontrol™ solution combines Unilog's cloud based Logivice system capabilities with iSIM technology. Logivice is a customizable digital supply chain platform designed to provide visibility to all parts of the supply chain with the highest standard of data accuracy. It is focused on user experience and simplifies data delivery, making it easy for you to access your supply chain operations. Joining iSIM technology powered by Sensos, these capabilities are revolutionizing the supply chain industry. The Ucontrol™ smart solution analyses events in the supply chain from Original Equipment Manufacturers to Distribution Canters and further to your technicians and end customers. The cloud user-friendly Logivice platform around Ucontrol™ allows you to set your temperature thresholds and Estimated Time of Arrival, Points of interest on the way of your shipment and tailor your own business logic to the flow, which enables you to receive real-time notifications about events that happened to your goods on the way. The Ucontrol™ approach allows decision-makers to proactively resolve supply chain issues before they even occur and before they add heavily to the company's logistics expenses to correct those issues.

"I firmly believe that The Ucontrol™ solution will be the industry norm in the near future", says Osi Tagger, the CEO of Unilog.

Ucontrol™ solution includes features like real-time map visibility and temperature sensors, an open seal detector, points of interest, and many more. These features solve problems nowadays, such as lack of visibility, trust in courier manual scans, delivery status, and unawareness of the time of consumption once the customer opens the box. With the Ucontrol™ solution, you will know exactly what is going on with your valuable goods underway and beyond.

Unilog is a 4PL global supply chain management company specializing in global fulfillment and mission-critical spare parts service logistics. Throughout the 7 years since its foundation, the company has operated on behalf of the customers and provided smart and customized supply chain solutions. The Unilog team consists of lifelong business partners with diverse experience in the complex global supply chain industry. Currently, Unilog has offices in the US, Germany, and Israel.

