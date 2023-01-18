Lionsgate Selects Ateliere Connect Platform to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Streaming and Entertainment Capabilities

Ateliere Creative Technologies' Ateliere Connect™ media supply chain platform will be the content hub for Lionsgate's media catalog, managing Lionsgate's distribution assets in the cloud.

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ateliere Creative Technologies , the leading supplier of media supply chain solutions, today announced that Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) has selected the company's cloud-native Ateliere Connect platform to help manage and distribute its iconic 17,000-plus film and TV title library, which includes blockbuster brands and franchises such as John Wick, The Hunger Games, The Twilight Saga, Dirty Dancing, The Expendables, Ghosts, Saw, Power, Now You See Me and Mad Men, among many others.

Ateliere Connect will enable Lionsgate to increase the speed of onboarding new content to its library and navigate the increased complexity of content licensing for its distribution assets by enhancing the organization's overall digital supply chain management.

"This deal reinforces Ateliere as a trusted partner for media companies of any size to transform their business in the cloud and compete in a dynamic market with the power of our platform," states Dan Goman, founder and CEO of Ateliere. "Ateliere Connect's unique scaling capability will answer the changing needs for Lionsgate's catalog size and distribution requirements,'' Goman adds. "In today's market, the ability to deliver desired content fast is what drives subscriptions and advertising. Ateliere's cost model ensures that studios' budgets scale in direct correlation with their profit potential on existing and new content."

"Ateliere Connect will play an invaluable role in helping us migrate our distribution assets into the cloud and effectively transform our operational workflows by taking advantage of the efficiencies of a cloud ecosystem. This will enhance how we manage and monetize our company's valuable library content," said Akin Ceylan, COO of Home Entertainment and Global Content Distribution Operations, Lionsgate. "Ateliere offers cutting-edge technology that has proven to be extremely valuable in today's fast-changing and competitive media landscape and will maximize flexibility to navigate quickly in working with both our servicing partners and customers."

Ateliere Connect will also integrate with Lionsgate's new and existing solutions providers across the studio's supply chain, leveraging Amazon Web Services (AWS). Goman elaborates on the advantages of the collaboration, saying, "Our partnership with AWS enables Ateliere to deliver a scalable infrastructure (AWS) for media management/distribution in a cost-effective solution for Lionsgate. Working with partners that share our cloud-native vision enables simpler, more resilient solutions that meet the needs of media companies like Lionsgate."

About Lionsgate

Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) encompasses world-class motion picture and television studio operations aligned with the STARZ premium global subscription platform to bring a unique and varied portfolio of entertainment to consumers around the world. The Company's film, television, subscription and location-based entertainment businesses are backed by a 17,000-title library and a valuable collection of iconic film and television franchises. A digital age company driven by its entrepreneurial culture and commitment to innovation, the Lionsgate brand is synonymous with bold, original, relatable entertainment for audiences worldwide.

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media supply chain company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. The nucleus of the Ateliere platform, Ateliere Connect™, delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Fox, HBO, Netflix, and Microsoft.

