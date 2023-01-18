InventHelp Inventor Develops Flood Detection Device (LGT-209)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I had a flood in my kitchen at home," said the inventor from Las Vegas, Nev. "I thought of this idea to help provide individuals a way to be alerted when a leak is detected within their home."

He invented INSTANT LEAK DETECTOR that would be a combination of a low-cost water detection sensor and single chip Bluetooth Low Energy data transceiver. This device could be incorporated into a pipe wrap or pipe clam shell device. It would be practical and affordable to use in various residential and commercial building applications. Additionally, this would be a practical approach to monitoring any plumbing lines, fixtures or drains via mobile application.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-LGT-209, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

