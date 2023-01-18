'HEAVEN SENT,' NEW KAREN ABERCROMBIE ROMANTIC COMEDY, TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVELY ON PURE FLIX

A NEW TYPE OF LOVE STORY FOR COUPLES AT EVERY STAGE OF LIFE AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 3

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Karen Abercrombie's latest movie, " Heaven Sent ," is destined to debut exclusively on Pure Flix on February 3, 2023.

The new romantic comedy shares stories of three couples at different stages of life and is a journey through finding love, hope and joy after loss.

"The theme is love – romantic love and the love of God," said Karen Abercrombie, who plays Elise and co-wrote the film. "It's about trusting God's plan and allowing Him to lead you through transitions in your life."

Here's the synopsis: Elise, a grandmother hurt by her past, and Patrick, a widowed pastor, have closed the door on love. But with faith and a little help from technology, will their live-streamed romance find a way?

"Entertainment is such a great way to teach the message of God's love," Abercrombie continued. "People turn on the television and look to be entertained and it disarms them to step into these stories. It opens a door for them to receive the message of those stories in a way they might not otherwise get."

" Heaven Sent " stars Karen Abercrombie (WAR ROOM, DISCARDED THINGS, AN ANGELIC CHRISTMAS, GOD'S COMPASS), Jemarcus Kilgore (DISCARDED THINGS, Black Lightning), J. Leon Pridgen II (DISCARDED THINGS, P-Valley, TRINITY GOODHEART), Charlene Tilton (Dallas), Michael J. Patterson, Maurie Moore, Elizabeth Byland and Gary Dourdan (CSI: Crime Scene Investigation). Abercrombie co-wrote and executive-produced the movie, which was directed by Joanne Hock.

Watch the trailer for " Heaven Sent " here.

ABOUT PURE FLIX

Pure Flix is your home for faith and family-friendly movies and shows where you can confidently stream with the entire family. With new premium and exclusive original entertainment choices every week, you can strengthen your faith and family with Pure Flix – a streaming service that inspires, uplifts and entertains.

You'll get access to the largest variety of high-quality wholesome movies, series and kids' content at one low price. Experience the difference that positive, encouraging entertainment can have in your home.

Pure Flix is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Pictures Entertainment.

CONTACT:

Angela Sullivan

angela.sullivan@pureflix.com

Heaven Sent premieres exclusively on Pure Flix February 3rd. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pure Flix