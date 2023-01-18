FREENOME PARTNERS WITH GEISINGER FOR THE SANDERSON STUDY

– The Sanderson Study is Freenome's clinical study that combines multiomics with real-world data to detect multiple cancers

– Geisinger to enroll patients across its network, expanding access to clinical studies and advancing cancer research

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome , a privately held biotech company, announced today that Pennsylvania-based Geisinger is joining as a study partner for the Sanderson Study, a study for the detection of multiple cancers that pairs multiomics with real-world data.

Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA (PRNewswire)

The Sanderson Study combines multiomics with real-world data to detect multiple cancers

Freenome is developing a tailored multi-cancer screening approach that assesses a person's individual risk and identifies cancer signals in order to provide patients with a clear path forward. Freenome uses a multiomics platform that combines tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect cancer in its earliest stages using a standard blood draw.

The Sanderson Study encompasses both traditional and real-world data to generate evidence of clinical validation for certain high- and elevated-risk populations while also refining the platform's cancer classification and risk prediction models.

According to the American Cancer Society, nearly two million people in the United States were expected to be diagnosed with cancer in 2022. In addition, it was estimated that more than 85,000 people in Pennsylvania would be diagnosed with cancer in 2022.1

"This partnership with Geisinger helps ensure communities across Pennsylvania are on the forefront of research," said Lance Baldo, M.D., chief medical officer at Freenome. "It's important that we give patients actionable next steps when it comes to screening for cancer. By integrating real-world data and multiomics, we accelerate our path to do just that."

With 10 hospital campuses and 130 clinic sites, Geisinger reaches more than 550,000 patients across Pennsylvania in both urban and rural communities. Geisinger will recruit patients across its network to participate in the study.

"Geisinger's mission is to make better health easier for the communities we serve, many of which are rural communities with challenges accessing care. Studies like the Sanderson Study will help us bring innovative care to our patients and, we hope, diminish the burden of cancer in our communities," said Adam Buchanan, principal investigator for the Sanderson Study at Geisinger.

The Sanderson Study is enrolling approximately 8,000 patients and will focus on multiple cancers.

Freenome's clinical studies are named for employees' loved ones who fought cancer. This study honors Tim Sanderson, the loving father of a Freenome engineer.

For more information on the Sanderson Study, visit clinicaltrials.gov or the Sanderson Study web page .

About Freenome

Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection of cancer using a standard blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Geisinger

Geisinger is committed to making better health easier for the more than 1 million people it serves. Founded more than 100 years ago by Abigail Geisinger, the system now includes 10 hospital campuses, a health plan with more than half a million members, a Research Institute and the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine. With nearly 24,000 employees and more than 1,700 employed physicians, Geisinger boosts its hometown economies in Pennsylvania by billions of dollars annually. Learn more at www.geisinger.org , Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

1American Cancer Society 2022 Facts & Figures

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Freenome Holdings, Inc.