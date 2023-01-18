Captivate, WeWork Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Digital Content and Advertising to WeWork Locations

Partnership Makes Captivate WeWork's Exclusive Ad Sales Representation for the U.S. and Canada

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Captivate, a leading digital-out-of-home video network, today announced its strategic partnership with WeWork, a leading global flexible space provider, to transform existing digital screens in WeWork lobbies, elevator banks and communal workspaces to display the Captivate on-screen content experience. "WeWork Powered by Captivate" will give advertisers access to high-value, modern professionals who make both business and personal purchase decisions.

(PRNewswire)

Captivate will serve as a turnkey communication solution for WeWork locations, delivering an engaging viewer experience that informs and entertains WeWork members and guests while presenting them with relevant advertisements during their workdays. The partnership extends the Captivate network by an additional 175+ locations in top metro areas in North America, bringing the total Captivate office and residential building screen count to over 14,500.

"We are excited to offer advertisers and WeWork members the benefits of our video network," says Marc Kidd, CEO of Captivate. "Our partnership means advertisers can more easily reach coveted B2B decision-makers and B2C consumers with spending power at multiple daily touch points throughout the day. And Captivate's skilled editorial team brings value to WeWork members and guests with an interesting combination of news and entertainment, plus high-utility content such as traffic and weather updates."

Captivate delivers a rich content experience to complement WeWork's creative workspaces with a programming mix tailored specifically for modern professionals. For agencies and brands, Captivate offers custom-branded solutions, such as content alignment and branded integrations, in contextually relevant environments to activate campaigns.

"WeWork is excited to partner with Captivate, North America's largest digital office media network," said Rebecca Graf, Head of Ancillary Revenue at WeWork. "Captivate's more than 25-year track record of digital out of home sales and developing informative and engaging content will enhance the WeWork member experience throughout our U.S. and Canadian spaces."

About Captivate

Captivate is a leading digital-out-of-home video network with over 14,500 screens featured in premium locations where modern professionals work and live. We provide agencies and brands unrivaled access to high-value audiences at scale in brand-safe environments, serve as a turnkey communication solution for properties, and deliver an engaging viewer experience that informs and delights.

About WeWork

WeWork (NYSE: WE) was founded in 2010 with the vision to create environments where people and companies come together and do their best work. Since then, we've become one of the leading global flexible space providers committed to delivering technology-driven turnkey solutions, flexible spaces, and community experiences. For more information about WeWork, please visit us at wework.com.

Contact Info:

Captivate - Kara Conti, Marketing Communications

kconti@captivate.com

WeWork - Keegan Calligar, Public Affairs

keegan.calligar@wework.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Captivate