Achieving Rapid Growth, Qmulos Brings on Three New Executives to Help Drive a Revolution in Enterprise Security, Compliance, and Risk Management Automation

Cybersecurity software and services firm sees strong revenue growth as demand for the highest levels of cybersecurity, risk, and compliance confidence grows

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Qmulos, a next-generation compliance, security and risk management automation provider, today announced it has recently brought on three senior level executives to build out the Company's leadership team. The new hires include Nick Jovanovic, Chief Revenue Officer; Theresa Feraren, Vice President of Marketing; and Russ Odom, Chief Financial Officer.

Qmulos helps leading government, commercial, and academic organizations meet and exceed regulatory requirements, such as NIST 800-171, NIST 800-53, ICS 500-27, SOX, HIPAA, FedRAMP, PCI DSS, and most recently, CMMC . The additions of Jovanovic and Feraren will strengthen Qmulos' go-to-market strategic and execution capabilities as the Company helps customers address the compliance agility, accountability, and automation demanded by these requirements, while reducing enterprise risk and cybersecurity exposure.

Jovanovic brings over two decades of experience working in enterprise data storage, cybersecurity, compliance, and artificial intelligence with leading companies, including CalypsoAI, Thales, CommVault, and 3PAR. He has forged long-term relationships with co-workers, clients, and industry partners to solve complex problems for high-profile organizations that include the State Department, Joint Staff, DoD CIO, US Army Human Resources Command, DoD Mark Center, Defense Health Agency, and multiple US Intelligence Agencies, among others.

Feraren is a seasoned marketing and communications executive who brings bold ideas and a strategic vision for turning the traditional marketing function into one that can generate leads and directly contributes to the sales pipeline. Most recently, she transformed marketing at Bureau Veritas into a revenue-generating department by leveraging strategic marketing channels.

Last month, Qmulos was selected to be on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America. To help keep Qmulos on this growth path, Odom brings more than 25 years of financial, operational, and strategic planning experience working with growth stage technology companies. Most recently, he was CFO for Trustwave Government Solutions, a cybersecurity software company, and previously held financial and operational leadership roles at Abila, Avectra, and Vovici.

"As Qmulos celebrated its tenth birthday in 2022 with increased market traction and substantial revenue growth, it was clear that expanding our core team would be a critical step for sustainable success," said Matt Coose, founder and CEO of Qmulos. "I'm thrilled to welcome Nick, Theresa, and Russ to the Qmulos team, which will enable us to support more organizations in streamlining their compliance experience through our Q-Compliance and Q-Audit solutions."

Further supporting Qmulos' expansion strategy, the Company received a strategic growth investment this past May from PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with software and technology-enabled services companies to help accelerate their growth.

Commenting on the Company's product innovation and management additions, Rick Essex, Managing Director at PSG shared, "Qmulos' continued innovation and data-based approach has supported the refinement and recent expansion of its product suite. With these senior level hires, we believe the company is well positioned to deliver a broader range of streamlined risk management programs required in today's cybersecurity landscape. We're looking forward to continuing our partnership with Qmulos as it grows."

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report 2022, the U.S. ranks the highest for average total cost of a data breach at $9.44 million. To overcome the security threats facing the modern enterprise, stakeholders from compliance, risk and security must converge, and leverage the power of big data analytics for a transformative, effective, and more efficient approach to defending the enterprise against today's advanced cyber threat landscape. To learn more about this approach, read our executive guide, Rethinking Compliance .

For more information on Qmulos, visit https://www.qmulos.com/ .

About Qmulos

Qmulos is a next-gen compliance, security and risk management automation provider, delivering the innovative power of converged, continuous compliance through its flagship Q-Compliance and Q-Audit technology platforms. Qmulos enables organizations to achieve high compliance confidence while delivering a powerful and engaging compliance experience across all functions and phases of the enterprise compliance lifecycle. Leading government, commercial, and academic organizations use Qmulos' solutions to ensure the highest levels of cybersecurity.

About PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with software and technology-enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 115 companies and facilitated over 420 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City, London, Paris, Madrid and Tel-Aviv. To learn more about PSG, visit www.psgequity.com .

