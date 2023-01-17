Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad is back-and it brought egg rolls

Fan-favorite salad LTO returns with spicy sidekick

ATHENS, Ga., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saucy chicken chain Zaxby's is reprising its wildly popular Asian Zensation Zalad for a limited time only. The perennial fan favorite features fried or grilled chicken tenders on a bed of freshly chopped mixed greens, red cabbage, carrots and crispy wonton strips, all topped with Asian slaw and drizzled with a honey sesame Teriyaki glaze, starting at $9.59. The Zensation Zalad is served with citrus vinaigrette dressing and a hand rolled vegetable egg roll. And, for the first time ever, Zaxby's is offering two egg rolls as a stand-alone side, paired with its own Sweet & Spicy sauce to dip, all for $3.69.

"The Asian Zensation Zalad is one of the most requested products from guests and a salad that you just can't find anywhere else," said Patrick Schwing, Zaxby's chief marketing and strategy officer. "So, to start 2023, we are bringing back this fan-favorite, complete with an egg roll on the side."

According to American Culinary Federation (ACF) research, Southeast Asian flavors are having a moment, and egg rolls are on trend. Zaxby's eggroll is unique in that it is hand rolled in a crispy wonton wrapper and filled with shredded cabbage, carrots, green onion and seasoning. The portable snack is served with Zaxby's signature Sweet & Spicy sauce, one of twelve sauces in Zaxby's portfolio.

The tender cuts of chicken in Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad are marinated for over 12 hours. Zaxby's honey sesame Teriyaki glaze is made with soy sauce, fresh ginger, fresh garlic, honey and brown sugar. The authentic wonton strips have a delightfully crisp texture, and the crunchy Asian slaw is steeped in a flavorful citrus vinaigrette, made with fruity orange, sweet pineapple, and rich notes of ginger and sesame.

Zaxby's Asian Zensation Zalad and the new egg roll side item are available for a limited time only at participating locations while supplies last.

"Guests have always loved the veggie egg roll that comes with the Asian Zensation Zalad, so we want to make it available as a side to complement any meal," said Schwing. "It is a perfect flavor pairing with our Sweet & Spicy sauce."

About Zaxby's

Founded in 1990, Zaxby's is committed to serving delicious chicken fingers, wings, sandwiches and salads with Southern hospitality and a modern twist. Zaxby's iconic Signature Sandwich received Thrillist's Fasties Award for Best Fried Chicken Sandwich in both 2021 and 2022. Zaxby's has grown to more than 900 locations in 17 states and is headquartered in Athens, Georgia. For more information, visit zaxbys.com or zaxbysfranchising.com .

