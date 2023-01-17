wellconnected and DrFirst Partner to Connect Community of Care Providers and Clients for Referrals and Services

Partnership Will Streamline Connections Between Social and Medical Care Providers and Clients

BUFFALO, N.Y. and ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- wellconnected, the developer of allco, the first centralized social care platform, is partnering with healthcare technology pioneer DrFirst to connect its community of care providers with each other and clients for referrals, services, and follow-up. wellconnected's network comprises community-based organizations (CBOs) that provide social services, medical care, and mental health care, including close to 200 medical practices and hundreds of community agencies in upstate and western N.Y.

wellconnected will integrate DrFirst's Backline care collaboration platform into allco, allowing its partner agencies and community of providers to use an integrated directory of resources for service referrals and information sharing. Backline's HIPAA-compliant environment keeps all information related to healthcare services protected, secure, and private.

"People need many types of care – and information silos get in the way," said Duane Conners, wellconnected CEO and co-founder. "When someone is referred for housing assistance, they also tend to have other urgent needs such as transportation or healthcare. Backline by DrFirst will help us reimagine connectivity for all service providers within a community so they can seamlessly refer clients for needed services and connect with each other to support that care."

wellconnected partners with 211 community help lines that connect people to services, with trained referral specialists who can identify services available in the community. wellconnected recently partnered with 211 providers, covering over 60% of New York State. Services include basic needs, food assistance, free tax preparation, Covid-19 support, housing, job training, legal counseling, mental health services, substance abuse services, volunteer opportunities, and more.

"We firmly believe in erasing boundaries to communication and connecting people and providers with the information they need," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "We commend wellconnected for their important work empowering more efficient collaboration to connect people with the social, medical, and behavioral health care services they need."

wellconnected is expanding from its base in Western NY to regions around New York State and the country. This new partnership allows continued growth and connectivity between health and social care organizations, with access to collaborative community care all in one place.

Backline by DrFirst is an award-winning care collaboration platform that connects healthcare providers with each other and with patients no matter of the healthcare setting, office system, or practice type. Backline breaks down communication barriers that get in the way of sharing clinical information in real time so clinicians can make informed care decisions for optimal patient outcomes. With HIPAA-compliant secure messaging, telehealth, document sharing, and e-signatures, Backline connects people with the information they need at the point of care for better coordination, collaboration, outcomes, and care transitions.

About wellconnected and allco

allco is the first truly centralized social care platform empowering community-based organizations (CBOs) to reimagine connectivity. The entire allco vision and development has been driven by our collaborative and passionate collective of CBOs. Together, we saw the need for an all-in-one technological solution that could bridge communication gaps in care and create better collaboration between CBOs, community members, and funding agencies.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 220,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

Media Contacts:

Michael (Mike) Straw, Public Relations, wellconnected

Email: mstraw@getwellconnected.co

Katlyn Nesvold, Amendola Communications for DrFirst

715-559-0046

knesvold@acmarketingpr.com

