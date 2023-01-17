The Stepping Stones Group acquires Catalyst Speech Language Pathology

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stepping Stones Group (Stepping Stones), a premier, national provider of therapeutic, behavioral, autism, nursing, and educational services to children in school, home, and community settings, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Catalyst Speech Language Pathology (Catalyst Speech), a provider of school-based speech-language pathology services in the greater Los Angeles area.

SSG (PRNewsfoto/The Stepping Stones Group) (PRNewswire)

Catalyst Speech was founded by Ji Kim and is providing therapy services to over 20 school districts in California. Catalyst Speech will continue to operate and market themselves as a standalone entity led by Ji Kim. Ji will assume the role of Director of Client Services at Stepping Stones and will report to Eddie Rundle, Market President of Central/West region.

"Ji and her team have built a strong reputation for providing high-quality speech-language pathology services to school districts, and we are thrilled to welcome the Catalyst Speech team to The Stepping Stones Group," stated Tim Murphy, CEO of The Stepping Stones Group.

"I am excited to partner with a well-established and respected organization like The Stepping Stones Group, where I will be able to dedicate more time to clinical services and customer relationships, which I am most passionate about," said Ji Kim, Founder of Catalyst Speech Language Pathology.

About The Stepping Stones Group

The Stepping Stones Group is a leading provider of behavioral therapeutic and services to children including those with special needs and autism. The company serves over 1,000 clients and 300,000 children annually across 45 states. With over 30 years of experience, our team consists of over 8,000 employees including licensed clinicians and special educators, dedicated to delivering high-quality therapeutic and behavioral services. For more information: https://thesteppingstonesgroup.com/ .

About Catalyst Speech Language Pathology

Catalyst Speech Language Pathology is dedicated to providing quality speech and language services for our clients on an individual, group and on-site basis. For more information on Catalyst Speech: https://www.catalystspeech.com/

