New Addiction Treatment Facility Opens Its Doors to the Community

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are proud to announce the opening of our new addiction treatment facility, White Light Behavioral Health, located at 4040 E. Broad St, Columbus, OH 43213. Our team of highly trained and compassionate professionals is dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to individuals struggling with substance abuse and addiction.

Our state-of-the-art facility offers a range of evidence-based treatment options, including individual and group therapy, medication-assisted treatment, and holistic approaches such as yoga and meditation. We also offer a variety of support services, including family therapy and aftercare planning, to help our clients achieve long-term recovery. White Light Behavioral Health boasts 52 patient beds for Detoxification and Residential Care, a gym, courtyard, dining room and day room areas.

The mission at White Light Behavioral Health is to create a ripple effect of positive change for patients and their loved ones. Patients receive the highest standard of clinical excellence, an ideal recovery environment, and safe, respectful, compassionate medical care. We offer Detoxification, Residential treatment, Partial Hospitalization, Intensive Outpatient, TMS Therapy, and Medication Assisted Treatment services, in a state-of-the-art treatment environment. Our focus is on the entire individual, and that is evident in our patient-centered treatment services.

"We are excited to open our doors to our first patients to White Light Behavioral Health, and to provide life-saving clinical and medical treatment for individuals with addiction," said Sariah Hopkins, Chief Operating Officer. "With this state-of-the-art facility and the work of our talented team, we are well positioned to make a great impact in the lives of people in Central Ohio."

