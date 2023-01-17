Network With Senior Data Experts at the CDO Healthcare Exchange USA

DENVER, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The inaugural CDO Healthcare Exchange will invite the leading Chief Data, Insights and Analytics leaders to the Hyatt Regency, Denver on April 24-25, 2023, to discuss how to leverage data and analytics to enable better decisions and improve patient care.

Data is the backbone of healthcare organizations. With a strong data and analytics strategy, healthcare organizations can float through 2023 with ease, but many are still adapting to the shift in patient behavior, low staffing numbers and the great resignation caused by the pandemic. A recession and a more competitive market could be the final straw in the battle to stay afloat.

Healthcare companies must start adhering to the 21st Century Cures Act and improve interoperability and data exchange in 2023. This, in addition to challenger organizations such as CVS Health and Amazon Pharma entering the healthcare space with strong digital and data-centric foundations, means it has never been more important for traditional hospital and healthcare providers to extract maximum value from their data.

The CDO Healthcare Exchange comes at no better time for data leaders from organizations such as Northwell Health, Mayo Clinic, United Health Group and UPMC to meet and discuss the main challenges and solutions in data and healthcare.

"I thought the agenda and flow were very well done and the level of dynamic conversation was impressive. Panels were excellent and topics were timely." UnitedHealth

Agenda highlights include a case study by Kerri Webster, VP and Chief Analytics Officer at Children's University Hospital Colorado on how her data team had to innovate to predict patient numbers within the hospital with a 98% accuracy, 78 hours ahead of time.

An opening panel discussion on 'Embedding a Data-Driven Culture and Capability Within Your Organization to Foster A Collaborative Approach to Data' with the VP Enterprise Data & Analytics, UnitedHealth Group, and the Director of Business Intelligence & Data Architecture, UPMC is another noteworthy session.

