LuSeed Vascular Appoints Robert Stern to its Board of Directors

LuSeed Vascular announces appointment of industry executive Robert A. Stern as Vice Chairman

PETACH-TIKVAH, Israel, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LuSeed Vascular, the developer of an innovative solution for the treatment of brain aneurysms, has announced that Robert Stern, an experienced medical device executive and investor, has been nominated as Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Robert Stern (PRNewswire)

Mr. Stern currently serves as an advisor to several medical device companies and has been a board member of multiple neurovascular-focused companies, including Flexible Stenting Solutions, Reverse Medical, and Neuravi - all of which have been sold to strategic investors.

Mr. Stern is currently the vice chairman of MIVI Neurosciences, an Eden Prairie, Minnesota company, and serves in various philanthropic boards.

Mr. Nitzan Hirsh and Mr. Amir Arthur, co-founders of LuSeed Vascular, say that "We are honored and thrilled to have Robert Stern as part of our Board as we are moving ahead towards strategic steps. We are confident that Mr. Stern's extensive background in the world of medical entrepreneurship and M&A, and especially in the intervascular field, will be an asset in leading the company to its business and clinical goals, providing a life-saving solution for the treatment of cerebral aneurysm, and improving the patients' rehabilitation process."

Mr. Robert Stern says: "I am proud to join LuSeed Vascular's Board and take part in its journey in developing the first intrasaccular flow diverter that can treat sidewall as well as bifurcating aneurysms, while also being potentially suitable for ruptured and non-ruptured cases. I believe that as a team, we have a unique opportunity to provide a superior solution for the treatment of brain aneurysms, one that can be beneficial to the patients as well as to all the stakeholders."

The device developed by LuSeed is a revolutionary implant that is suitable for the vast majority of aneurysms. This implant is simple and easy to use, as the interventionalist can access the aneurysm from different angles without compromising device stability, making it highly suitable for sidewall and eccentric cases. LuSeed's device is the first if its category that does not have a marker which protrudes into the parent artery, drastically reducing the potential need for long term dual antiplatelet. The Luseed device has a specifically high mesh density which is intended to promote a safe an efficient occlusion of ruptured cases.

LuSeed Vascular was co-founded in 2018 by Nitzan Hirsh and Amir Arthur, experienced entrepreneurs in the medical device field, funded Sanara Ventures, private investors as well as a grants from the Israel Innovation Authority.

The market for interventional treatment of cerebral aneurysms is characterized by rapid global growth and is expected to grow from a volume of $1.6 billion in 2022 to $3.15 billion in 2027.

The company headquarters and R&D are located in Israel.

For further information, please visit: www.luseed-vascular.com

