Keeper Connection Manager Adds New, Next-Gen Features for Zero-Trust Network Access

CHICAGO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Keeper Security , the leading provider of zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity software protecting passwords, secrets and connections, today announced the latest update to its Keeper Connection Manager (KCM), which provides DevOps and IT teams with instant access to RDP, SSH, database and Kubernetes endpoints through a web browser- no VPN required. New in version 2.11.0 , KCM is now able to interact directly with Microsoft SQL Server and PostgreSQL databases.

Keeper Security (PRNewswire)

This functionality allows organizations to grant administrators access to only the databases and tables they need to perform their duties. For temporary access, this provides a quicker and easier solution than installing client-side software. Admins only need to open a browser and log in to gain access to what they require, while protecting access to what they don't. Interactive database sessions can be recorded and monitored to protect against insider threats and provide administrators with full audit capabilities.

KCM is an agentless and clientless remote desktop gateway that can be installed in any on-premises or cloud environment. Along with PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server and MySQL databases, KCM also supports connecting to RDP, SSH, VNC servers and Kubernetes pods. Some of the product's other core features include session recording and detailed audit trail, multi-user session sharing, role-based access controls, two-factor authentication, Active Directory, SSO and LDAP integration, and custom branding. KCM is powered by Apache Guacamole .

IT and DevOps teams choose KCM for its advanced features, instant access with reduced support costs, and to mitigate and reduce risk to third-party vendors and contractors with secure, temporary and monitored access to authorized devices and machines. For current Keeper customers, KCM integrates with Keeper Secrets Manager (KSM) out-of-the-box to manage credentials for connections to privileged systems in the Keeper Vault. KCM can also help IT and DevOps teams achieve and maintain compliance with SOC2, SOX, HIPAA, GDPR, FINRA, FedRAMP, StateRAMP and other industry-specific regulations.

About Keeper Security

Keeper Security is transforming the way organizations of all sizes secure their passwords, secrets and confidential information. Keeper's zero-trust and zero-knowledge cybersecurity platform is FedRAMP Authorized, FIPS 140-2 validated, as well as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 certified. Keeper deploys in minutes, not months, and seamlessly integrates with any tech stack to prevent breaches, reduce help desk costs and ensure compliance. Trusted by thousands of organizations globally to protect every user on every device, Keeper is the industry leader for best-in-class password management, secrets management, privileged access, secure remote access and encrypted messaging. Protect your assets at KeeperSecurity.com .

Media Contact:

Katherine Benfield

Lumina Communications for Keeper Security

keepersecurity@luminapr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Keeper Security