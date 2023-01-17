SkyView
Jewett-Cameron Announces 1st Quarter Financial Results

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:25 PM EST

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: JCTCF) today reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 ended November 30, 2022.

Sales for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 totaled $12.58 million compared to sales of $12.92 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2022. Net loss for the current quarter was ($73,760), or ($0.02) per share, compared to a net loss of ($391,141), or ($0.11) per share, in the year-ago quarter.

"We are working through the challenges stemming from the global supply issues that occurred in calendar 2022 as reflected in our improved gross margins during the quarter" said CEO Chad Summers. "Although our current inventory position is higher than usual, it has us well positioned to meet our customer's needs in the second and into the third quarter while avoiding any potential shipping delays during Chinese New Year and any unexpected disruptions from rising COVID rates within China."

The Company has also entered into two important new sales agreements. In fencing, we have signed a consignment sales agreement with a major retailer for stores in several states that positions Jewett-Cameron as their primary supplier. This arrangement reduces our storage costs while improving our ability to meet market demand. We have also inked a new distribution agreement with SECOS Group of Australia to be the exclusive distributor of their MyEcoWorld® sustainable bag products in the US and Canada. SECOS is the supplier of our existing Lucky Dog Poop Bags, and this new agreement expands our line of sustainable products, including bin liners and other pet products and provide consumers with more environmentally friendly alternatives to hydrocarbon derived plastics. These agreements are examples of our continuing efforts to expand our product offerings that complement our traditional strengths.

As of November 30, 2022, the Company's cash position was approximately $1.7 million, and there was $7.6 million borrowed against its $10.0 million line of credit. Based on the timing of accounts receivable and the unused portion of the line of credit, the Company believes it has sufficient working capital available for the remainder of fiscal 2023.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent pending specialty metal products, wholesale distribution of wood products, and seed processing and sales. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog®, for pet products; Adjust-A-Gate™, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Infinity Euro Fence, and Lifetime Post™ for gates and fencing; and Early Start, Spring Gardner™, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses.  Additional information about the Company and its products can be found the Company's website at www.jewettcameron.com.

Forward-looking Statements

The information in this release contains certain forward-looking statements that anticipate future trends and events.  These statements are based on certain assumptions that may prove to be erroneous and are subject to certain risks, including but not limited to, the uncertainties of the Company's new product introductions, the risks of increased competition and technological change in the Company's industry, and other factors detailed in the Company's SEC filings.  Accordingly, actual results may differ, possibly materially, from predictions contained herein.

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



November 30,

2022


August 31,

2022





ASSETS






Current assets






  Cash and cash equivalents

$

1,742,482


$

484,463

  Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $0 (August 31, 2022 - $0)


5,237,397



7,191,646

  Inventory, net of allowance of $456,021 (August 31, 2022 - $800,000)


22,002,459



20,632,313

  Prepaid expenses


624,114



1,112,575

  Prepaid income taxes


208,551



208,963







  Total current assets


29,815,003



29,629,960







Property, plant and equipment, net


4,753,375



4,828,420







Intangible assets, net


33,090



33,358







Deferred tax assets


45,000



24,998







Total assets

$

34,646,468


$

34,516,736







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY






Current liabilities












  Accounts payable

$

1,381,077


$

1,566,047

  Bank indebtedness


7,600,000



7,000,000

  Accrued liabilities


1,621,198



1,856,039







  Total current liabilities


10,602,275



10,422,086







Total liabilities


10,602,275



10,422,086







Stockholders' equity






  Capital stock

    Authorized

      21,567,564 common shares, no par value

      10,000,000 preferred shares, no par value

    Issued

      3,498,899 common shares (August 31, 2022 –3,495,342)


825,468



824,629

  Additional paid-in capital


765,055



742,591

  Retained earnings


22,453,670



22,527,430







  Total stockholders' equity


24,044,193



24,094,650







  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

34,646,468


$

34,516,736

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2022


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2021







SALES

$

12,577,500


$

12,917,724







COST OF SALES


9,717,800



10,452,861







GROSS PROFIT


2,859,700



2,464,863







OPERATING EXPENSES






  Selling, general and administrative expenses


826,807



988,288

  Depreciation and amortization


111,536



69,638

  Wages and employee benefits


1,928,155



1,874,118









2,866,498



2,932,044







Loss from operations


(6,798)



(467,181)







OTHER ITEMS






Other income


-



3,000

Interest expense


(86,552)



(20,276)







Total other items


(86,552)



(17,276)







Loss before income taxes


(93,350)



(484,457)







Income tax recovery


19,590



93,316







Net loss

$

(73,760)


$

(391,141)







Basic loss per common share

$

(0.02)


$

(0.11)







Diluted loss per common share

$

(0.02)


$

(0.11)







Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:






  Basic


3,496,202



3,491,103

  Diluted


3,496,202



3,491,103

JEWETT-CAMERON TRADING COMPANY LTD.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in U.S. Dollars)

(Prepared by Management)

(Unaudited)



Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2022


Three Months

Ended

November 30,

2021







CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES






Net loss

$

(73,760)


$

(391,141)

Items not involving an outlay of cash:






    Depreciation and amortization


111,536



69,638

    Stock-based compensation expense


23,303



39,386

    Deferred income taxes


(20,002)



8,889







Changes in non-cash working capital items:






    Decrease in accounts receivable


1,954,249



1,279,516

    (Increase) in inventory


(1,370,146)



(2,832,562)

    Decrease in prepaid expenses


488,461



38,479

    (Decrease) increase in accounts payable and accrued liabilities


(419,811)



531,507

    Decrease (increase) in prepaid income taxes


412



(102,205)







Net cash provided by (used by) operating activities


694,242



(1,358,493)







CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES






    Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(36,223)



(590,375)







Net cash used in investing activities


(36,223)



(590,375)







CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES






    Proceeds from bank indebtedness


600,000



2,000,000







Net cash provided by financing activities


600,000



2,000,000







Net increase in cash


1,258,019



51,132







Cash, beginning of period


484,463



1,184,313







Cash, end of period

$

1,742,482


$

1,235,445

Contact: Chad Summers, President & CEO, (503) 647-0110

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jewett-cameron-announces-1st-quarter-financial-results-301723990.html

SOURCE Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire.