SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Itaú Unibanco - 4Q22 Interactive meeting

Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago

4Q22 results to be disclosed soon

SAO PAULO, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results will be published in the investor relations website on February 7th  (Tuesday), after trading hours in Brazil and the United States.

interactive meeting 
On February 08th (Wednesday) at 8 a.m. (EST), we will present our 4Q22 results in an interactive meeting, with a Q&A session at the end.

Feb 08 
at 8 a.m. (EST) 
at 10 a.m. (Brasília time) 
Portuguese and English

register nowhttps://live.popcast.com.br/itau/resultados4t22/Default_eng.aspx

Contato: Itaú Unibanco - Comunicação Corporativa 
- Telefone: (11) 5019-8880 / 8881 
- E-mail: imprensa@itau-unibanco.com.br

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/itau-unibanco----4q22-interactive-meeting-301723376.html

SOURCE Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.