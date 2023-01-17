Hillcrest Energy Technologies Announces Investor Webinar Hosted by Amvest Capital

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Hillcrest Energy Technologies (CSE: HEAT) (OTCQB: HLRTF), a clean technology company developing transformative power conversion technologies and control system solutions for next-generation electrical systems, is pleased to announce an investor webinar scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

The investor webinar will provide an operational overview that includes updates on the company's technology and product development efforts, commercialization activities as well as insights into the Company's strategic investor and public relations efforts.

In addition to Hillcrest CEO, Don Currie, participants for this webinar will include Chief Technology Officer Ari Berger, Chief Commercialization Officer, James Bolen and Harald Hengstenberger, Managing Director, Owner & Founder of Systematec GmbH.

Investors can register with Amvest Capital for the webinar at:

https://www.amvestcapital.com/webinar-directory/hillcrestenergy021423

The event will begin at 4:05 pm EST/1:05 pm PST. An accompanying slide presentation will be uploaded to the Hillcrest website shortly before the webinar begins.

About Hillcrest Energy Technologies

Hillcrest Energy Technologies is a clean technology company developing high-value, high-performance power conversion technologies and digital control systems for next-generation powertrains and grid-connected renewable energy systems. From concept to commercialization, Hillcrest is investing in the development of energy solutions that will power a more sustainable and electrified future. Hillcrest is publicly traded on the CSE under the symbol "HEAT," on the OTCQB Venture Market as "HLRTF". For more information, please visit: https://hillcrestenergy.tech/.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

SOURCE Hillcrest Energy Technologies Inc.