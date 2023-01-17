Contentstack Demonstrates 295% ROI as Part of New Go Composable Initiative To Accelerate Composable Digital Experience Adoption Globally

Providing enterprises with industry-leading technology, expertise and ROI analysis to unlock innovation and transform cost-structures at any scale

News Summary:

Demonstrating proven composable economics and ROI analysis with new Forrester Total Economic Impact ™ study highlighting 295% ROI when adopting Contenstack's technology over three year period

Simplifying the complex and automating the routine with general availability of new industry-leading no-code Contentstack Automation Hub

Instilling confidence and peace of mind with dedicated expertise and care with new Technical Services Organization and Care without Compromise™ program

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the content experience category leader, today announces its Go Composable initiative. Designed for enterprises globally, the initiative provides practical solutions for selecting and integrating best-of-breed technology into composable architectures for digital experience creation. The initiative combines innovative technology, dedicated expertise and ROI analysis tools designed to accelerate customer journeys, instilling confidence and peace of mind every step of the way.

Contentstack logo (PRNewswire)

Enterprises can now more aggressively retire legacy tech platforms, unlocking digital experience innovation to reach new customers and markets, while realizing improved cost structures and a significantly greater return-on-investment as they are able to reduce development and publishing times.

"We anticipate 2023 will bring many challenges and want to remain the trusted advisor that helps enterprises confidently tackle those challenges," said Neha Sampat, Contentstack's founder and CEO. "We are strong believers in the total economic impact of moving from expensive monolithic systems to composable architecture. Go Composable is in place to provide peace of mind – and a human touch – every step of the way."

"We knew we needed to Go Composable, and we were looking for a true partner that wouldn't let us fail", said Bob Howland, Chief Digital Officer at Dawn Foods. "With Contentstack, we found just that — and much more. They helped to make our journey viable, technically and economically, with a never-fail attitude and commitment that is unparalleled in the industry."

Forrester TEI™ Report Proves 295% ROI for Composable Architecture Over Three Years

The Go Composable initiative features comprehensive economic ROI analysis and a custom ROI calculation tool, part of a Total Economic Impact study conducted by Forrester Research. Based on customer interviews and a derived composite model, the study demonstrates an ROI of 295% over a three-year period. Other findings include reductions in publishing times by up to 90% and development times by up to 80% when switching to Contentstack and a composable architecture.

These results and the available calculator provide enterprises with a clear and measurable view of the economic benefits and improved cost structures achieved through a composable architecture.

Founded on Industry-leading Technology: Automation Hub Now Generally Available

The Go Composable initiative is built on Contentstack's industry-leading headless CMS, offering features publishers and developers dream about with the security, dependability and compliance that IT leaders demand. Marketing and creative teams can create at the speed of their imagination while granting developers the freedom to build the stack they want.

Contentstack today extends these capabilities with the general availability of its new, no-code Contentstack Automation Hub , designed to simplify integration complexities and automate routines across the composable stack, saving both time and money. Contentstack runs on a SOC-2, ISO 27001-compliant multi-cloud system, providing IT leaders uncompromising security with 99.99% service availability globally.

Dedicated Expertise and Customer Care with New Technical Services Organization

The Go Composable initiative provides enterprises with the most complete set of expertise and support at every step of their composable journey. Contentstack customers have access to the new Technical Services Organization – combining their professional services with deep technical expertise – and industry-first Care Without Compromise™ program.

With the Technical Services Organization, customers start with a dedicated account team, including a customer success manager, solution architect and enablement strategist, plus access to the Contentstack Community and a knowledge base full of helpful resources. The Company's Care Without Compromise™ program ensures cross-vendor support in composable environments. With 24/7 in-app human support with an average response time of less than two minutes, Contentstack embeds a human touch into its platform.

In all, this expertise and commitment to customer care means enterprises of all sizes can now go composable with both confidence and peace of mind.

Follow Contentstack

Web: https://www.contentstack.com/go-composable

Blog: https://www.contentstack.com/blog

Podcast: People Changing Enterprises

Community: https://community.contentstack.com/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/contentstack

Twitter: @Contentstack

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ – the Content Experience Platform (CXP) category leader – empowers marketers and developers to deliver composable digital experiences at the speed of their imagination. Companies such as ASICS, Chase, Express, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Mattel, McDonald's, Mitsubishi, Riot Games and Shell trust Contentstack to power their most critical content experiences with uncompromising scale and dependability. Famous for its Care without Compromise™, Contentstack has achieved the industry's highest customer satisfaction rating. Contentstack is also a founder of the MACH Alliance, setting the industry agenda for open and composable technology that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native SaaS, and Headless. Learn more at http://www.contentstack.com .

Media Contact

Chelsea Horn, Carve Communications for Contentstack

chelsea@carvecomms.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Contentstack