Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting's Visceral New Horror Film 'The Outwaters' Heads to Theaters This February

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) and Bloody Disgusting, the team behind the mega-slasher box-office hit Terrifier 2, are back at it again with plans to release its visceral new horror film The Outwaters in theaters this February.

A throwback to the early days of the found-footage genre, Cinedigm and Bloody Disgusting are releasing The Outwaters in theaters beginning February 9. The buzz around the film has been growing steadily since its successful festival run and culminated when its teaser trailer was shown ahead of Terrifier 2, this past October. Following its theatrical run, the Company plans to release The Outwaters exclusively on its horror streaming service as a SCREAMBOX Original.

The chaotic and disorienting feature was called "a rare gift in horror" and "something [viewers] haven't seen before" by Nightmarish Conjurings and described as "a straight-up descent into insanity" by Nightmare on Film Street.

Written and directed by Robbie Banfitch, The Outwaters takes viewers off the beaten path and into their own nightmares. The film plays out over three memory cards found in a sun-drenched section of the Mojave Desert. The footage within is that of a foursome, who set out to make a music video while camping, led by a charismatic LA filmmaker. Their trip starts out uneventful, though their peace is occasionally disrupted by unexplained sounds, vibrations, and unnatural animal behavior. Then one night everything changes, sending the foursome on a mind-bending trip through terror.

During its festival run, the film took home the Jury Prize for Best Feature at the Unnamed Footage Festival and won Best Feature at The Dead of the Night Film Festival. The film also received rave reviews at these festivals, in addition to Panic Fest, The New Jersey Film Festival, Irish Film Institute Horrorthon and the Chattanooga Film Festival, placing The Outwaters at the top of horror fans must watch lists.

"It's been a longtime dream to make a 'scary movie,'" said Banfitch. "I'm grateful that people will have a chance to watch The Outwaters on the silver screen. Because we need that. All of us. Somehow, terror feels good in a place like this."

The Outwaters stars Banfitch, Angela Basolis, Michelle May, Scott Schamell and Leslie Ann Banfitch and features original music by Salem Belladonna. The film was produced by Beau J. Genot and Banfitch with Robert Abramoff serving as the executive producer.

Official Synopsis: Memory cards unearthed in a remote stretch of the Mojave Desert tell the story of four travelers who vanished during a sun-drenched camping trip. One night, everything changes when the foursome is sent on a mind-bending voyage of unrelenting terror into a world of darkness that no human was ever meant to see.

Official Trailer: https://youtu.be/v6Du7TvNqvY

