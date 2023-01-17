Arcadis and Mott MacDonald help bring digital solutions, sustainability and equitable access to East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets, together with its joint venture partner Mott MacDonald, is pleased to announce the team will be providing construction management support services for Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (LA Metro) progressive design-build delivery team for the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project.

The Arcadis-Mott MacDonald (AMM) JV team will provide administration, inspection services, estimating, and construction management support to LA Metro, which announced the groundbreaking for its advanced utility work in early December. The project will greatly improve mobility options along Van Nuys Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley, one of the area's busiest corridors.

The light rail project's objectives include providing a faster commute; better connectivity for Metro and Metrolink riders, including those with disabilities, and reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in the region.

Macaria Flores, Los Angeles City Executive for Arcadis said: "Thirty-five percent of residents who live in the area are transit-dependent, more than double the rest of LA County. Nearly 20 percent of residents don't own a car. The construction of this light rail will be transformative for the community and deliver much needed multi-modal transit options."

Ernie Figueroa, West Unit General Manager for Mott MacDonald, said: "The East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project will be the first rail line built in the valley since 2000. We are proud to be part of the construction management team that will bring new, sustainable, and reliable mobility to a rapidly growing area of Los Angeles."

The 6.7-mile light rail line will be constructed using innovative and sustainable solutions. The line will include 11 stations, extensive utility relocation, street improvements, systems testing and commissioning, a first mile /last mile parallel bike route to encourage alternative transportation modes, and a maintenance service facility that stretches over 21 acres. Several buildings within the facility will use solar photovoltaic (PV) power and excess power storage systems.

Another 2.5-mile segment is also planned to further extend the rail line from Pacoima to the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station. Design options are now under study and will be built in the second project phase.

Greg Steele, Global President of Mobility at Arcadis added: "High functioning mobility infrastructure is critical when designing thriving and connected cities and communities. Globally, we are seeing that rail continues to be the transport mode of choice, and landmark projects such as the East San Fernando Valley Light Rail Transit Project are key when it comes to stimulating economies, progressing the sustainability agenda, and driving social wellbeing and inclusion."

As the Construction Management Support Services consultant, the AMM JV has contracted 10 disadvantaged businesses – women-owned, Latino-owned, and Black-owned – to perform over 30% of the work on the project, surpassing the 28% Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) requirement. AMM's contract with Metro is anticipated to run through September 2029.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design & consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 35,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €4.2 billion in gross revenues (pro forma, based on 2021 FY results). We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com

